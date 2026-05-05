Restore Hyper Wellness Declares May NAD+ Month, Launching Exclusive Offers To Help Americans Recharge At The Cellular Level

Nation's Largest Science-Backed Wellness Provider Leans Into the Molecule Everyone's Talking About and Makes It More Accessible Than Ever

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiosity around NAD+ has reached an all-time high, and Restore Hyper Wellness is meeting that moment head-on. The nation's largest provider of science-backed, personalized wellness therapies with more than 200 studios nationwide is officially declaring May its first-ever NAD+ Month. This monthlong initiative is anchored in education, supported by compelling limited-time offers, and designed to help more Americans experience what cellular-level health can actually feel like.

Restore Hyper Wellness Launches NAD+ Month

Consumer interest in NAD+ is accelerating. According to Google Search Trends, year-over-year searches for "nad peptide" are up 300%, "nad reviews" are up 250%, "nad plus" is up 60%, and "nad injections" are up 50%, signaling growing cultural curiosity around one of wellness' most talked-about molecules.

Restore has been at the forefront of that conversation since long before it went mainstream. This May, the brand is stepping fully into its role as the authority on NAD+ with the scientific leadership and clinical infrastructure to back it up.

"NAD+ has gone from a topic discussed in research journals to one of the most searched wellness subjects in the country," said Andy Ayers, CEO of Restore Hyper Wellness. "Restore has been delivering NAD+ therapy at scale, under clinical supervision, for years. NAD+ Month is our way of opening the door wider, making it easier for people to try, learn, and understand why this molecule matters for how they feel every single day."

Why NAD+ and Why It Matters

NAD+, short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a coenzyme found in every cell of the body. It plays an important role in cellular energy production, mitochondrial function, DNA repair, and healthy aging pathways. Because NAD+ levels naturally decline with age, consumers are increasingly exploring ways to support energy, recovery, cognitive clarity, and long-term cellular resilience.

At Restore, NAD+ therapy is available in two primary formats: IV Drip Therapy, which delivers NAD+ directly into the bloodstream, and Intramuscular (IM) Shot Therapy, a quicker option designed for clients seeking a convenient way to incorporate NAD+ into their wellness routine. Restore also offers Niagen® (NR), a clinically studied precursor to NAD+ that converts into NAD+ naturally inside the body and is available through IV or IM delivery and as part of Restore's NAD+/NR Plans.

All services are administered by licensed medical professionals in a safe, comfortable studio environment, preceded by a telemedicine consultation, and guided by Restore's clinical research arm, RestoreLabs.

A Clear Path From Curiosity To Commitment

Restore's NAD+ Month is built around a three-offer structure designed to meet people wherever they are on their wellness journey, available through May 31, 2026, at participating studios nationwide.

$79 NAD+ IM Shot + Core Therapy: A high-value, low-barrier entry point that lets first-time clients experience the benefits of NAD+ alongside a complementary Core Therapy session (Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy, Compression, or Infrared Sauna).

Join a Level Up or Elevate Membership, Receive a Free NAD+ IV Add-On or IM Shot: For those ready to commit to a consistent wellness routine, a Membership unlocks ongoing access to Restore's suite of Core and IV therapies. For a limited time, it includes a complimentary NAD+ boost to get started.

Join a NAD+/NR Plan, Receive a Free Menu IV: For existing members ready to invest in their long-term cellular health, Restore's structured NAD+/NR Plans now come with a complimentary IV Drip from Restore's full menu.

Setting The Record Straight: What Dr. Rachele Pojednic Wants You To Know About NAD+

As NAD+ goes mainstream, so does the noise surrounding it. Restore Chief Science Officer, Dr. Rachele Pojednic, PhD, EdM, FACSM, is one of the country's leading science communicators in the wellness space. As part of NAD+ Month, she's helping consumers cut through the clutter and better understand what NAD+ is, what the research suggests, and what realistic expectations should look like.

"The most important part of NAD+ supplementation is that it's truly a long game — much like your 401(k)," said Dr. Pojednic. "If you start "investing" now, you're setting yourself up for exponential health benefits down the road. While you might feel a nice boost in energy or clarity in the near-term, the real win is setting your future self up for success 5, 10, or even 15 years from now."

According to Dr. Pojednic, recent research suggests that at the cellular level, NAD+ saturation is a slow process with oral supplementation. Blood levels may respond within days, but tissue-level replenishment takes weeks of sustained effort. With IV therapy, you increase your blood concentration more rapidly, improving the cellular uptake.

Restore Is The NAD+ Authority

In a wellness landscape where NAD+ has become a buzzword as much as a treatment, Restore's approach is defined by things the average consumer may not expect, including a licensed medical team overseeing every session, an in-house research division generating peer-reviewed data, a telemedicine visit prior to treatment, and a structured plan framework that supports the kind of consistency NAD+ therapy requires to deliver meaningful, lasting results.

As NAD+ moves from niche to necessary in the American wellness conversation, Restore is the provider equipped to help consumers make sense of it, stick with it, and feel the difference.

To learn more about NAD+ Month offers, explore educational content, or find a Restore studio near you, visit our May Landing Page or Locations Page.

Offers valid 5/1–5/31/26. Must be used at the studio of purchase. Promotions expire 30 days after purchase. Free IV Menu excludes NAD+, Niagen (NR) and High Dose Drips. Offers may not be combined or redeemed for cash. Prices and services subject to change without notice. Not all services are available at all locations. Additional terms and restrictions apply. See studio for details. Medical services are provided by an independently owned physician practice under the supervision of a licensed medical professional and are subject to consultation and eligibility.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore is expanding the limits of personal health and performance to help people do more of what they love through personalized, science-backed therapies. Restore delivers expert guidance and an extensive array of cutting-edge wellness therapies integrated under one roof, including Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Compression, IV Drip Therapy, NAD+, , Intramuscular (IM) Shots, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Skin Health facials, peels, and more. With 200 studios nationwide, Restore is the largest direct-to-consumer proactive healthcare provider in the United States.

SOURCE Restore Hyper Wellness