Results from VOTF online review regarding diocesan practices for protection of children

Voice of the Faithful

BOSTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VOTF, a Catholic Lay Apostolate committed to safeguarding children and preventing abuse, has published its 2025 measurement of diocesan commitment to child protection and safe environment policies and procedures. This third edition published since 2022 is an aid to dioceses in achieving the Vatican's and the USCCB's standards in the effort to protect children and youth against clergy sexual abuse.

Patricia Gomez, who leads the VOTF research team, notes: "It is at the diocesan level where VOTF focuses its measurement of U.S. dioceses' commitment to safeguarding. Individual diocesan efforts can be found on their website under headings such as Safe Environment, Child Protection, and Abuse Prevention, as well as in diocesan policies."

During the summer of 2025, VOTF-sponsored researchers examined websites of all U.S. dioceses and scored each on child safeguarding and abuse prevention content. Their worksheet included questions in 10 categories: policy, codes of conduct; reporting of abuse; background checks; prevention education and training; contact information; audit reporting, diocesan review boards, list of accused clergy, and victim assistance.

The 2025 report was sent to each diocesan bishop and to safe environment coordinators of the 177 dioceses in the USCCB before release to the public. Out of a possible 100 points, the average overall score dropped from 70.50 in 2023 to 66.26 in the 2025 Review.

Top performing dioceses in the 2025 review are Richmond VA; Ogdensburg NY; Salina KS; Grand Isle NE; Winona-Rochester MN; Wheeling-Charleston WV. Of note, Grand Isle NE improved their 2025 score to 88.5, an increase from the 2023 score of 71.0. More details for the 2025 results may be found on the VOTF web site (Programs/Child Protection).

The downward trend in website postings of child safeguarding measures in 2025 indicates the need to renew the Church's commitment to abuse prevention measures and the allocation of resources for those measures. Continued monitoring of abuse prevention efforts within the U.S. Catholic Church remains a high priority that never diminishes. This need must remain a primary focus within the Catholic Church. Failure to maintain active awareness may lead to indifference, which will put children at risk for abuse.

Voice of the Faithful®: Voice of the Faithful's® mission is to provide a prayerful voice, attentive to the Spirit, through which the Faithful can actively participate in the governance and guidance of the Catholic Church. More information is at www.votf.org.

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SOURCE Voice of the Faithful