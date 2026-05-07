Voice of the Faithful (VOTF) Releases Results of the 2025 Diocesan Financial Transparency Review

BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VOTF, a Catholic Lay Apostolate committed to promoting transparency in Church operations, has published its 2025 diocesan financial transparency report. Before being released publicly, the reports were sent to each diocesan bishop and to CFOs of each of the 176 geographical dioceses in the USCCB. The average overall 2025 transparency score dropped 6 points from 71% to 66%. In 2025, the number of dioceses posting current audited financial reports of their central operations decreased from 114 to 112 (64%). The all-time high for posting current audited reports was 116 dioceses in 2023. More details for the 2025 results may be found here.

The downward trend in reporting observed in 2025 is due primarily to dioceses failing to post the information in a timely fashion. Our hope is that dioceses will make progress toward more consistent financial reporting going forward. Despite lower scores the overall financial transparency picture is still positive, with many dioceses demonstrating dedication to transparency and accountability. Five dioceses scored 100%, while only six scored 20% or lower. The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas and the Dioceses of Lexington KY, Nashville TN, Rochester NY and Youngstown OH received perfect transparency scores in 2025. The Archdiocese of New York once again received the lowest transparency score in the USCCB at 12%.

Four other New York dioceses are going through bankruptcy proceedings as a way of dealing with large claims of clerical child sexual abuse, but the Archdiocese has thus far avoided the financial disclosure that accompanies bankruptcy by selling land holdings in New York City to raise $300 million dollars for abuse settlements. New York received a score of 37% in 2021, 2022 and 2023 but dropped to 12% in 2024 as the financial problems facing the Archdiocese mounted. Sharing more financial information, not less, will help to regain needed trust and support from members of the Archdiocese. We are hopeful that New York will rebound from its position as the lowest scorer in the U.S. under new diocesan leadership and provide an exampleof financial transparency and accountability to the other members of the USCCB.

VOTF congratulates those dioceses that led the way in transparency and accountability in 2025 and those that made significant gains this year as well. We remain committed to working for transparency throughout the Church. Such transparency can enhance lay stewardship, promote generosity, and build trust in the leadership of the Catholic Church nationwide.

Voice of the Faithful News Release, April 27, 2026, Margaret Roylance, [email protected], (781) 559-3360

Voice of the Faithful®: Voice of the Faithful's® mission is to provide a prayerful voice, attentive to the Spirit, through which the Faithful can actively participate in the governance and guidance of the Catholic Church. VOTF's goals are to support survivors of clergy sexual abuse, to support priests of integrity, and to shape structural change within the Catholic Church. More information is at www.votf.org.

SOURCE Voice of the Faithful