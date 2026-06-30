RETHINK Retail Launches Media in Retail (MiR) Network to Help Elevate Next Generation Voices and the Craft of Commerce Media

MiR is chaired by retail media pioneer Drew Cashmore. Founding members include:

Austin Leonard (VP/GM, DG Media Network)

Mark Williamson (AVP Retail Media, Costco)

Alice Anson (Director of Digital Media, Nectar360, Sainsbury's)

Stephenie Cattonar (Sr. Director of Strategy, Orange Apron Media, Home Depot)

Alyson Soderberg (Sr. Director, UB Media, Ulta)

Lauren Bolles (COO, Tesco Media)

Trent Becker, Head of Retail Media, US, Vusion

"Retail media doesn't need another conference. It needs a place to develop the next generation of talent and steady the conversation during a moment of rapid change," said Drew Cashmore, Chair of Media in Retail and Chief Strategy Officer, Vantage. "MiR is being built by the leaders driving that change, for the purpose of elevating an entire industry."

The launch builds on RETHINK Retail's track record of creating industry-leading communities, including its AI in Retail (AiR) community, executive events and NRF-linked programming.

"RETHINK builds the rooms where the right people connect in ways that move their businesses and careers forward," said Marie Chevrier Schwartz, CEO, RETHINK Retail. "Retail media has grown faster than the structures around it. MiR is focused on providing a platform to help mature its foundational business discipline."

Looking ahead, MiR will host its inaugural Media in Retail Summit prior to NRF 2027: Retail's Big Show in New York City in January. The first summit will bring together senior leaders for strategic discussions on the future of retail media. Further details, speakers and registration information will be announced in the coming months.

"As we continue to expand NRF Retail's Big Show, we're offering retail leaders more dedicated time on the topics shaping their businesses," said Susan Newman, Senior Vice President of Event Strategy, NRF. "MiR's inaugural summit will convene retail leaders to navigate the convergence of retail, media, advertising and commerce.

MiR marks the start of a long-term commitment to leaders navigating the convergence of retail, media, advertising and commerce.

Applications are now open for leaders interested in joining the founding Media in Retail network.

To learn more and apply, visit: https://rethink.industries/mir/

About RETHINK Retail

RETHINK Retail is a global community of retail thought leaders, executives and innovators dedicated to accelerating retail's future through collaboration and industry insights. Through its communities, events, research, and media platforms, RETHINK Retail connects decision-makers across the retail ecosystem to explore the trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of commerce.

SOURCE RETHINK Retail