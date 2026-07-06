Retail Voices by NRF Opens Nominations for the 2027 Class: Now a Year-Round Platform for Retail's Top Influencers

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Voices by NRF is evolving, with recognition that, for the first time, won't end when Retail's Big Show does.

The search is on for the 2027 class: a prestigious community spotlighting standout industry thought leaders. Nominations are now open through July 20, 2026, with both self-nominations and peer nominations welcome.

"Retail Voices has always celebrated the people shaping our industry. This year, we're giving that recognition real staying power, with year-round engagement that keeps our most influential voices connected, informed, and engaged long after the show ends."

— Susan Newman, Senior Vice President of Event Strategy, NRF

A Platform That Lasts All Year

Since launching in 2024, Retail Voices by NRF has celebrated senior leaders and rising voices whose work drives the retail sector forward. In 2027, the program evolves beyond a single moment of recognition into a sustained, year-round community. Selected Voices will join an online community hosted by RETHINK Retail, connecting the honorees with NRF's research, content and programming throughout the year, not just in the lead-up to Big Show.

"Every year, NRF Retail Voices brings together some of retail's most impressive voices, and they become such a close-knit group. This year, the extended program will allow them to keep driving discussion around the important themes in our industry and collaborating beyond Big Show."

— Marie Chevrier Schwartz, CEO, RETHINK Retail

An Elevated VIP Experience

While the program now spans the full year, its apex remains Retail's Big Show, where the 2027 cohort will journey through an elevated, fully connected VIP experience. The week includes everything from an exclusive welcome gathering and front row keynote experiences to a dedicated Retail Voices lounge, curated show guide and signature recognition moments.

Who Can Be Nominated

Nominations are open to the influencers shaping the future of retail's most important conversations, every day. We're looking for leaders within retail or CPG, whether brand or retailer, who bring proven leadership, public thought leadership through social media, events, or publications, and a demonstrated commitment to innovation, inclusivity and community-building.

What to Expect

Nominations close July 20, 2026. Submissions will be reviewed by RETHINK Retail and finalized by NRF's selection committee, with honorees announced in late August 2026. Multiple independent nominations may highlight the breadth of a nominee's impact. Previous honorees are welcome to reapply through a streamlined process; renewed selection is based on demonstrated engagement and is not guaranteed.

The 2027 Retail Voices will be prominently featured on the NRF 2027 website, celebrated onsite at the Javits Convention Center and included in an official press release, with their recognition continuing well beyond the show through year-round engagement with NRF and RETHINK Retail.

Don't miss the chance to spotlight those driving the future of retail. Submit your nominations here for the 2027 cohort by July 20, 2026.

Members of the 2026 Retail Voices can re-apply here.

About RETHINK Retail

RETHINK Retail is a global community of retail thought leaders, executives and innovators dedicated to accelerating retail's future through collaboration and industry insights. Through its communities, events, research, and media platforms, RETHINK Retail connects decision-makers across the retail ecosystem to explore the trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of commerce.

SOURCE RETHINK Retail