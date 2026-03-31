New Report Highlights Michigan's Statewide Re-Enrollment Success with Nearly 14,000 Re-Enrollments, $57 Million in Recaptured Tuition

Statewide partnership powered by ReUp Education expands education and workforce opportunity for more than 200,000 Michigan residents with some college but no degree

LANSING, Mich., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReUp Education, the national leader in re-engaging and supporting adult learners who have stopped out of college, today released a new report highlighting the success of Michigan's statewide re-enrollment marketplace—a coordinated, cross-institutional effort designed to reconnect adult learners who stopped out of college with accessible pathways back to and through higher education. The initiative has driven more than 13,900 re-enrollments and over 1,700 graduates, while generating an estimated $57 million in recaptured tuition revenue for participating institutions.

With over 1.2 million Michigan adults having some college credit but no credential, this initiative reflects the state's commitment to developing postsecondary programs and resources that engage adults in higher education, with a focus on reaching the state's Sixty by 30 attainment goal. A key component of this strategy is Michigan's statewide re-enrollment marketplace, powered by ReUp Education, which brings together public institutions across the state to serve this key population of learners.

Over the past eight years, ReUp has expanded its work in Michigan from partnerships with individual institutions to a statewide partnership with the Michigan Association of State Universities (MASU) and the Re-enroll with Reconnect program funded by the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP). Through these efforts more than 200,000 of Michigan's stopped-out residents now have access to ReUp's re-enrollment platform and real-time coaching.

"Michigan's progress in building a talented workforce reflects a coordinated, statewide effort that reconnects adult learners to the degrees they started and the opportunities that follow," said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, Director of MiLEAP. "Through MiLEAP's Re-enroll with Reconnect program and our partnership with ReUp Education and institutions across the state, we are removing barriers and creating clear pathways to completion. This work is grounded in a simple truth—talent already exists across our communities—and when we support adult learners, we strengthen families, meet workforce needs, and move Michigan closer to our Sixty by 30 goal."

Michigan's marketplace model provides personalized coaching across 18 institutions. Highlights from the report include:

Re-enrollment at scale : As of 2026, more than 13,900 learners have re-enrolled, more than 1,700 have graduated, and over 25,000 are actively exploring a return to higher education.

: As of 2026, more than 13,900 learners have re-enrolled, more than 1,700 have graduated, and over 25,000 are actively exploring a return to higher education. Institutional impact : Participating institutions have realized a combined estimated $57 million in recaptured tuition revenue, strengthening in-state enrollment and reinforcing Michigan's education-to-workforce ecosystem.

: Participating institutions have realized a combined estimated $57 million in recaptured tuition revenue, strengthening in-state enrollment and reinforcing Michigan's education-to-workforce ecosystem. Economic impact: The 1,700 new graduates represent a projected increase of more than $200 million in annual GDP for the state of Michigan. This economic impact is expected to accelerate as more returning learners graduate and move into higher-paying jobs.

"Michigan's stopped-out learners are college-ready, already have some course credit, and can get credentialed to fill workforce gaps faster than any other group," said Terah Crews, CEO of ReUp Education. "By centralizing outreach and providing the professional and personal support learners need to be successful, Michigan has demonstrated what's possible when institutions align around a shared commitment to adult learners and economic opportunity for communities."

"Michigan's economic strength and long-term competitiveness hinge on our ability to help more adults complete the degrees they've already started," said Dan Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities. "This statewide, multi-partner initiative demonstrates what's possible when our public institutions align around a shared goal: reconnecting thousands of Michiganders with clear, supported pathways back to college. By removing barriers and providing personalized guidance at scale, we are strengthening our universities, our workforce, and our state's long-term economic competitiveness."

"The success of MiLEAP's Re-enroll with Reconnect program highlights the role that Michigan's public colleges and universities play in credential attainment and workforce competitiveness," said Brandy Johnson, President of the Michigan Community College Association. "This statewide collaboration has proven to be a key element of Michigan's talent and workforce development strategy, bringing learners back to college so that they can grow their careers and drive economic growth in their communities."

To download the full report and learn more about ReUp's work in Michigan, please visit https://reupeducation.com/resources/mi-impact-report/

About ReUp Education

ReUp Education is the industry leader in finding, enrolling, and supporting adult learners to help meet America's workforce needs. By combining personalized coaching with data analytics, ReUp partners with institutions, systems, and states to bring learners back to higher education and help them successfully complete their degrees. Since 2023 ReUp has re-enrolled more than 57,000 adult learners, and more than 2 million college stopouts now have access to ReUp's platform and coaching. ReUp supports 160 colleges and universities across 33 states and has helped its partner institutions realize more than $350 million in additional revenue. To learn more, visit www.reupeducation.com.

SOURCE ReUp Education