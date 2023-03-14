Reusable Face Mask Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.18%

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reusable Face Mask Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reusable face mask market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.18% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

AirPop

ARAX Co. Ltd.

Cambridge Mask Company (Cambridge Environmental Solutions Ltd.)

Debrief Me

Kimberly Clark

Moldex-Metric Inc.

Respro Inc.

Totobobo (Dream Lab One Pte . Ltd.)

. Ltd.) Vogmask (Ohlone Press LLC)

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A reusable face mask is a type of face cover used for minimizing human contact from contaminated substances present in the air. It consists of reusable respirators, which can be replaced by filter cartridges and a plastic filter shield attached to a silicon face mask.

In comparison to the disposable variants, reusable face masks do not obstruct the airflow and do not require to be adjusted, thereby minimizing the risks of contamination. They are usually manufactured using paper or cloth materials and are extensively used for industrial, medical and individual applications.

Significant growth in the medical industry, along with the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for reusable face masks in the healthcare centers.

There is also a rising preference for washable and reusable surgical masks among the healthcare providers due to the acute shortage of disposable respirators. Reusable face masks are also used in critical care units to minimize the spread of various viral diseases, such as anthrax, influenza, avian bird flu, swine flu and Ebola.

Additionally, the launch of face masks in aesthetically appealing designs and prints to attract the consumer's attention and their convenient availability through proliferating online retail channels, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to create awareness on the usage of masks, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global reusable face mask market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global reusable face mask market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global reusable face mask market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

