Reva McPollom, Founder of Lessonbee, Named One of the "Most Influential African Americans of 2020" by The Root 100

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reva McPollom was listed among the "Top Most Influential African Americans of 2020" by The Root in their annual " The Root 100 " list, for founding the health-focused edtech company Lessonbee . The Root, a top-tier online publication covering news affecting African Americans, highlighted how McPollom has "made 'coming of age' less confusing" by developing health education software that "enables parents to bring age-appropriate handling of these sometimes sensitive topics into their homes."

The Root 100 is an annual list of the most influential African Americans, ages 25 to 45. They specifically honored McPollom for launching a transformative online education platform that provides access to comprehensive, culturally responsive, and medically accurate health education for students in grades K-12. The list celebrates McPollom for contributing health programming to Chicago Public Schools and the New York City Department of Education.

"At Lessonbee, we believe in the power of digital learning to transform outcomes, and that cultural responsiveness is the key to empowering all learners. We want to promote health and lifelong learning at all levels, and serve as a catalyst to a healthier world for everyone," McPollom said.

Lessonbee solves one of the most significant issues amongst U.S. students: inadequate health education. In the age of COVID-19, where children battle anxiety, depression, isolation, low self-esteem, and a myriad of other mental health challenges, Lessonbee's interactive online courses help students develop the skills needed to nurture their health, manage stress, and build resilience. Her platform provides an adaptive and interactive learning experience that takes the awkwardness out of health class.

The company was established in 2018 on the belief that healthy students behave better and perform better academically, and when students see themselves reflected in their lessons, their outcomes improve. Recent public health and education statistics lay bare why parents, schools, and districts are flocking to Lessonbee:

10.5 million teens struggle with mental health issues

Only 36% of teachers reported feeling very confident teaching about identity

Half of all teens feel uncomfortable talking with their parents about sex

For McPollom, the company's success is personal, as she struggled to discover her own identity growing up without clear mental or sexual health education. Her story has been covered extensively in the wellness education community, through outlets such as Blood and Milk and Mind, Body, Green .

