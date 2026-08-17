Revance Announces Appointment of Janelle Wichmann as Chief Marketing Officer, Skincare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance, a fast-growing global leader in aesthetics and skincare, today announced the appointment of Janelle Wichmann as Chief Marketing Officer, Skincare. Ms. Wichmann will report directly to Nadeem Moiz, Chief Executive Officer – Revance.

As Chief Marketing Officer of Skincare at Revance, Janelle Wichmann will lead the company's Skincare marketing strategy, brand development and commercial growth initiatives. She will oversee efforts to strengthen Revance's skincare portfolio, accelerate innovation and deepen engagement with consumers, healthcare professionals and strategic partners across channels. Ms. Wichmann will also spearhead consumer skincare digital, ecommerce and loyalty.

"Janelle joins Revance at an important moment in our evolution, bringing the vision and experience to elevate our Skincare brands while helping shape how we build brands across the enterprise," said Nadeem Moiz. "Her appointment reflects a more connected leadership model that places marketing closer to our strategic decision-making and creates new opportunities to share consumer insights, creative thinking and commercial capabilities across Aesthetics and Skincare. By uniting an expanded leadership team across divisions, we can unlock greater portfolio value and build category-leading brands."

Ms. Wichmann is an award-winning marketing executive and brand builder with more than 15 years of leadership experience across beauty, skincare and consumer health. She has held senior roles at Ulta Beauty and Procter & Gamble, where she helped significantly scale Native and led a successful turnaround of Olay North America. Recognized with honors including a Cannes Silver Lion and P&G's Beauty Marketer of the Year, Wichmann brings deep expertise in brand strategy, innovation and omnichannel growth.

"I'm very excited to join Revance at this pivotal growth phase and to work alongside this talented leadership team," said Janelle Wichmann. "Revance has an exceptional portfolio, and I see tremendous opportunity to connect its differentiated science and innovation with compelling brand experiences that resonate with consumers and drive growth across the business."

About Revance

Revance is a fast-growing global aesthetics and skincare company focused on providing innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare offerings throughout every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio of products spanning 60 countries, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and commercialization of new products and treatments.

Focused on skin science for life, Revance's extensive portfolio includes leading brands within the aesthetics, consumer skincare, and therapeutics segments.

Aesthetics offerings include: DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection; the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers by Teoxane SA; SkinPen®, an industry-leading microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, an FDA-cleared microneedling device; ProGen PRP Eclipse, the gold standard in Platelet-Rich Plasma; and Biojuve®, a clinically proven living microbe technology, among others. Revance's strong consumer skincare portfolio includes brands such as PanOxyl®, Blue Lizard®, StriVectin®, Sarna®, Zeasorb®, Desenex®, and Keri®.

Learn more at Revance.com.

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SOURCE Revance