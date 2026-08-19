Reveel's Casey Hyde and Gabrielle Murabito Named Recipients of 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Awards

Hyde Recognized as a Trailblazer and Murabito as a Rising Star for Their Leadership, Innovation and Commitment to Advancing the Supply Chain Industry

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel™, provider of the leading Shipping Intelligence™ Platform, today announced that Reveel's Casey Hyde, vice president of marketing, and Gabrielle Murabito, senior customer experience manager, have been named recipients of 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Awards. These awards, presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, honor female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network.

Hyde was named a recipient in the "Trailblazers" category for her leadership in redefining the role of marketing within supply chain technology, and for helping organizations turn complex logistics data into actionable business insight. As Reveel's vice president of marketing, Hyde leads global marketing strategy, demand generation and brand positioning, helping enterprise shippers better understand parcel spend, carrier pricing and shipping performance. Through data-driven education, thought leadership and cross-functional collaboration, she has helped elevate parcel spend from an overlooked cost center to a strategic priority for supply chain leaders.

Hyde also plays an active role in mentoring and advocating for women in the supply chain and in the field of technology in general. With more than 15 years of experience spanning operations, business development and marketing, she brings a broad perspective to her leadership, and is committed to helping the next generation of professionals build confidence and find opportunities to lead.

Murabito was recognized in the "Rising Stars" category for her ability to combine firsthand supply chain experience with data-driven strategy to deliver measurable results for enterprise shippers. As customer experience manager for Reveel, Murabito serves as a strategic advisor to customers, helping them identify hidden parcel costs, optimize carrier strategies and translate shipping data into actionable improvements.

Before joining Reveel, Murabito served as a supply chain manager at URBN, where she gained firsthand experience managing network strategy, logistics optimization and large-scale supply chain initiatives. Today, she brings that operational perspective to her customer relationships, helping logistics, finance and operations teams quickly move from insight to execution. She is also an active contributor to industry conversations around AI and transportation spend management, and is committed to mentoring and supporting the next generation of supply chain professionals.

"Casey and Gabrielle represent two different but equally important dimensions of leadership in today's supply chain," said Josh Dunham, CEO and co-founder of Reveel. "Casey has helped reshape how the industry thinks about parcel spend by furthering the idea that data, no matter how complex, should be the cornerstone of an organization's decision-making. Gabrielle brings firsthand operational experience to every customer engagement, helping organizations turn those insights into action. Both are exceptional leaders who are making a meaningful impact on our customers, our industry and for the women coming up behind them."

"This award isn't just a way to honor females in the supply chain. It's a representation of progress, it's a symbol of growth, and it's a way to celebrate achievements of all women in the supply chain who continue to pave the way for the next generation," added Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum™. "Of the 300-plus submissions received, 70 of them were self-submissions, the highest number of self-nominated applications ever in the history of this award. And, 44 of the submissions received were from male counterparts, also the highest number of male-submitted applications to date. This year's list of winners entails females making a difference in the supply chain, and I'm honored to share their journeys."

Go to https://foodl.me/2zm74ar1 to view the full list of winners. This year's winners, including the Top 4 overall category winners, will be honored at the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™, Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain, Top Tech Startup and Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers awards. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Pros to Know and Top Tech Startup awards. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About The Women in Supply Chain Forum™

The Women in Supply Chain Forum™ is an in-person education, networking and mentorship conference designed to provide support and community to females in the supply chain space. This year's Forum will take place Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Shipping Intelligence™ platform, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their shipping expenses and navigate the complexities of modern logistics. Through its advanced Shipping Intelligence Platform, the company empowers shippers with real-time visibility, actionable insights, and enhanced control over shipping costs and carrier performance. With over $10 billion in shipping intelligence analyzed through the platform, Reveel combines more than 20 years of agreement management expertise with cutting-edge solutions to foster a culture of innovation across the parcel shipping industry. From optimizing carrier contracts to automating complex processes and driving data-driven decisions, Reveel sets the standard for transparency, efficiency and ease of use, while providing the flexibility and scalability needed for future growth. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Ken Phillips

Guyer Group for Reveel

P: 781.291.5664

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Reveel