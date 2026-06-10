RevelAi Health Selected for the CMS ACCESS Model, Bringing AI-Enabled Bone, Joint, and Behavioral Health Care to Medicare Beneficiaries in All 50 States

MSK Access platform pairs a bone and joint health coach and 24/7 AI-guided home exercise with behavioral health support from Understood Care

DURHAM, N.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevelAi Health announces its selection for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center's ACCESS Model (Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions), a ten-year initiative launching July 5, 2026 that expands Medicare access to technology-supported care for chronic conditions, including musculoskeletal pain. Through its MSK Access platform, RevelAi Health will deliver evidence-based, guideline-concordant musculoskeletal care — and, in partnership with Understood Care, behavioral health support — to Medicare beneficiaries in all 50 states.

MSK Access, powered by RevelAi Health, Limber Health, and Understood Care, brings digital musculoskeletal and behavioral health care to Medicare patients nationwide.

"The ACCESS Model is a paradigm shift in how this country pays for and delivers chronic musculoskeletal care," said Christian Péan, MD, MS, CEO and co-founder of RevelAi Health. "For ACOs, health systems, and musculoskeletal organizations, this is a chance to rapidly extend AI-enabled care to patients who may never have had access to it — and we are prepared to scale on day one. We can now treat the whole patient, not just the joint that hurts."

"At Understood Care we've always believed that AI and human-led advocacy are highly complementary. By bringing Understood Care's care navigation together with RevelAi Health's MSK Access platform, we can take care of the whole patient and reach people who've never had this kind of support before," said Sam Wu, CEO of Understood Care.

Every MSK Access patient is supported by an AI-enabled bone and joint health coach and 24/7 access to an AI-guided home exercise program. Under the ACCESS Model, the platform will also emphasize:

Bone health and osteoporosis screening, including outreach for preventive services like annual wellness visits;





Falls prevention screening and risk-reduction for older adults;





Patient education from the National Spine Health Foundation;





Screening for social drivers of health, with care navigation through Understood Care.

The health systems and national physical therapy organizations partnering with MSK Access will use the platform to augment their capabilities and expand their digital front door — not only for Medicare beneficiaries, but for their health plan populations as well. RevelAi Health will also work with co-managing referral partners to close care gaps and streamline patient outreach.

Limber Health, Net Health's market-leading digital patient engagement platform, is a key component of the MSK Access solution. "As a pioneer and leader in hybrid MSK care, Limber has been at the forefront of digital care delivery," said Nirav Modi, Division President of Limber. "The ACCESS Model creates an important pathway for patients with chronic conditions to receive tech-enabled care. We're proud to partner with RevelAi Health to bring it to life."

Services begin July 5, 2026. Organizations interested in partnering with MSK Access can learn more at mskaccess.com

About RevelAi Health

RevelAi Health is an AI-powered care orchestration platform for musculoskeletal medicine, partnering with health systems, ACOs, and MSK organizations to automate patient engagement, collect outcomes, and deliver guideline-concordant virtual care. Learn more at revelaihealth.com.

About Understood Care

Understood Care provides Medicare patients with dedicated care advocates who help them navigate appointments, benefits, behavioral health support, and the non-clinical barriers to care.

About Net Health

We are specialty experts who deliver human-centered technology to clinicians and care teams. Our intelligent, modern platform connects post-acute, hospital, outpatient, and home settings, ensuring connected, efficient, and personalized care. Grounded in deep specialty expertise and client partnership, Net Health designs solutions that feel natural to the workflow, working quietly in the background so providers can stay present with patients and deliver better outcomes. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners.

Media Contact

RevelAi Health | [email protected]

Participation in the ACCESS Model does not constitute CMS endorsement of any participant's products or services.

SOURCE RevelAi Health