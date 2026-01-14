Own the Bone® and RevelAi Health Partner to Launch AI-Powered Bone Health Navigator Aligned with CMS' TEAM Model

Collaboration will give fracture liaison services an AI "navigator" to operationalize post-fracture bone health and navigate new value-based requirements.

DURHAM, N.C. and ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Orthopaedic Association's (AOA) Own the Bone® program and RevelAi Health announces a collaboration to build an AI-powered bone health navigator that helps care teams close post-fracture osteoporosis gaps and manage increasingly complex value-based reporting.

The AI-powered bone health navigator embeds Own the Bone’s evidence-based fracture and osteoporosis care guidance into everyday clinical workflows.

Fragility fractures remain a major, under-addressed public health issue. In the United States, there are an estimated 1.5 million osteoporosis-related fractures each year, including roughly 300,000 hip fractures. Hip fracture is associated with substantial loss of independence and up to 20–25% one-year mortality. Despite effective therapies, fewer than one-third of patients receive recommended osteoporosis treatment after a fracture, and roughly 80% never receive guideline-based bone health care at all.

At the same time, hip fracture episodes are now a focus of CMS' new mandatory Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM), which holds selected hospitals accountable for cost and quality for surgical hip and femur fracture treatment and other high-cost procedures beginning in 2026. Together, these trends are driving demand for agentic, AI-enabled care workflows that can support bone health programs, registry reporting, and TEAM-related quality measures without adding burden to clinicians.

The Own the Bone-RevelAi collaboration will create a bone health navigator for clinicians, coordinators, and care teams, powered by Own the Bone's core curriculum and registry experience, delivered through RevelAi's agentic AI workflow platform. The navigator is being designed as a clinical information and workflow aid that:

Gives care teams a conversational interface to Own the Bone's evidence-based education, best practices, and quality measures at the point of care.



Supports program design and operations (e.g., building fracture liaison workflows, registry processes, prior-authorization documentation, and E/M coding support).





Integrates with agentic care pathways that help track follow-up, osteoporosis treatment status, and registry or TEAM-related tasks over time.



Surfaces Own the Bone-aligned patient education resources alongside clinician guidance, so teams can counsel patients and families using consistent, high-quality materials.

"Own the Bone has been the backbone of post-fracture osteoporosis care in the United States for more than a decade," said Christian Pean, MD, MS, orthopaedic trauma surgeon at Duke University School of Medicine and CEO of RevelAi Health. "As hip fractures move into a mandatory episode-based model, teams need more than static toolkits—they need an AI navigator that can sit inside their workflow, answer bone health questions in real time, support registry and TEAM reporting, and help ensure high-risk patients actually get treated."

"Own the Bone has always been about providing orthopaedic teams with the motivation, education, and tools they need to change patient trajectories. This collaboration represents an exciting step forward for secondary fracture prevention and bone heath care for orthopaedic patients," said Kyle Jeray, MD, FAOA, AOA President. Kevin Kirk, DO, FAOA, and chair of the Own the Bone Steering Committee added, "Pairing Own the Bone with RevelAi's technology creates a practical way to deliver consistent, high-quality bone health management while reducing operational burden. By building Own the Bone expertise into an AI navigator, we can give our teams real-time support that helps them follow proven evidence-based guidance and best practices, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

The partners plan to begin early access deployment with select Own the Bone sites in 2026, including fracture liaison services in large health systems and high-volume private practices, followed by broader availability to participating centers. The Own the Bone-branded navigator will be available both as part of the RevelAi care coordination platform and as a standalone offering that can be accessed via Own the Bone and RevelAi Health channels.

About Own the Bone®

Founded in 1887, the American Orthopaedic Association (AOA) is the oldest orthopaedic organization in the world and is dedicated to developing leadership, addressing critical issues, and improving patient care across the specialty. The AOA's Own the Bone® program is a national quality improvement initiative designed to help hospitals, medical centers, and practices build and strengthen their post-fracture and pre-operative bone health care pathways. Through education, a web-based registry, and ten evidence-based prevention measures, Own the Bone supports clinicians in identifying, evaluating, and treating orthopaedic patients who are at risk for osteoporosis-related fractures or complications of surgery. Participating sites have seen measurable improvements in both osteoporosis treatment and counseling.

About RevelAi Health

RevelAi Health is an AI-powered care coordination and documentation platform built by orthopedic surgeons and AI experts to support musculoskeletal population health. RevelAi's agentic workflows combine conversational AI, ambient scribing, and automated outreach to help organizations close clinical and social care gaps, manage high-risk episodes like hip fracture, and meet the demands of value-based models such as CMS' TEAM program.

