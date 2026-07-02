REVER Launches Million Mile Challenge Supporting Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Launching July 1 and running through Ride for Kids Day on September 13, 2026, the Million Mile Challenge invites riders across the country to track their miles in the REVER app, transforming every ride into direct support for pediatric brain tumor research and family assistance programs. The initiative concludes on one of the most important days in the motorcycle charity calendar, when riders unite nationwide for Ride for Kids Day events.

This year's campaign is presented by Alpinestars, which is pledging 1.25¢ per mile recorded in the challenge, with a total contribution of up to $15,000. In addition to serving as presenting sponsor, Alpinestars has helped rally additional industry support, with Biltwell committing $5,000 through a half-cent per mile donation structure and both Cardo Systems and Pirelli contributing an additional $5,000 each toward the initiative. Together, these partners are helping amplify the challenge's impact, ensuring that the more riders log miles, the greater the funding generated for PBTF and families affected by pediatric brain cancer.

"The Million Mile Challenge is built around the simple idea that riders already love to ride, so we're giving every mile a greater purpose," explained Bjorn Bredeson, Director of Marketing and Mobile Applications at REVER. "Through REVER's 'Make Every Ride Count' ethos, we're proud to turn everyday rides into measurable support for families facing the toughest battles imaginable. With partners like Alpinestars and the broader Comoto family, this year's challenge continues to grow in both reach and impact."

REVER has partnered with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation since 2019, with the Comoto Family of Brands expanding its support of PBTF and Ride for Kids in 2021. Together, the organizations have built a sustained, community-driven model of fundraising that unites riders nationwide in support of the nation's longest-running motorcycle charity program.

"The Ride for Kids community demonstrates the extraordinary power of motorcyclists coming together for a cause bigger than themselves," added Alissa Karas, Director of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising at the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. "Programs like the Million Mile Challenge help transform passion for riding into meaningful support for families navigating childhood brain tumor diagnoses, while also advancing critical research and care initiatives."

As part of its broader commitment, the Comoto Family of Brands, which is the parent company of RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, Common Tread and REVER, will continue its annual Ride for Kids Bike Meet & Charity Drive in September. On Ride for Kids Day, Comoto will donate 10% of all in-store and online sales (up to $100,000) while also activating grassroots fundraising efforts across its retail and digital footprint.

The Million Mile Challenge also serves as a lead-in to Comoto's September "Ride With Us" Ride for Kids activation, further connecting summer riding participation to end-of-season fundraising efforts across the powersports community.

Alpinestars' participation as presenting sponsor underscores the industry-wide commitment to expanding support for PBTF, with the company additionally exploring opportunities for future partners to join in mileage-based giving initiatives.

"Alpinestars is proud to support the Million Mile Challenge and help turn every mile ridden into meaningful impact," said JP Nation, Key Accounts Manager at Alpinestars. "This collaboration reflects the spirit of the riding community and the shared responsibility we all have to support children and families affected by brain tumors."

Participation in the REVER Million Mile Challenge is free and open to all riders. Participants can join and track their miles through the REVER app. Those wishing to support PBTF directly can also donate at: https://team.curethekids.org/campaign/594622/donate?amount=50&recurring=1

For more information about REVER and the Million Mile Challenge, visit this page.

About the Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto-enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

About Alpinestars

Alpinestars has been redefining protection for motorcyclists ever since the company was established in 1963. Commitment to innovation has led Alpinestars to become the world-leading manufacturer of professional motorsport racing products, motorcycling airbag protection, high-performance apparel, technical footwear, and helmets. Alpinestars understands that the best design and research is achieved under extreme conditions. Our involvement in Formula 1, NASCAR, MotoGP, World SBK, AMA Supercross and Motocross, MXGP, Dakar and more has led to the creation of the most advanced technical equipment for the racing world's top athletes.

About Biltwell

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Temecula, California, Biltwell Inc. is a renowned manufacturer of custom motorcycle parts, helmets, riding gear, and apparel. Catering heavily to grass-roots riders, garage builders, and the custom chopper scene, Biltwell's catalog spans everything from hard-to-find components (handlebars, risers, seats) to casual riding gloves and luggage. Operating under the ethos of "Ride Motorcycles, Have Fun," the company also supports the community by organizing and sponsoring popular, rider-focused events. OR Since 2006, by focusing on quality, performance and style, we've provided like-minded motorcycle enthusiasts products they can rely on and a brand they can trust. Today, Biltwell helmets, hard parts, and riding gear can be found everywhere fun on two wheels is happening.

About Cardo Systems

Cardo Systems is a global leader in wireless communication solutions for powersports enthusiasts. Since pioneering the first Bluetooth motorcycle communication system in 2004, the company has continued to develop innovative communication technologies for riders around the world. Today, Cardo products are available in more than 100 countries and are widely used across motorcycle, adventure, and off-road riding segments.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Since 1991, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's (PBTF) research funding, advocacy efforts, and family support have led the way in ending the childhood cancer community's biggest crisis. Dedicated wholly to addressing this rare, but devastating disease and guided by the experiences of patients, survivors, their parents, and siblings, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is the only organization to meet families' needs along every step of their pediatric cancer journey.

The largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research, the foundation also funds and advocates for innovative projects that lead to vital discoveries, new clinical trials, and better treatments – all bringing us closer to a cure. We're able to do that because of people and partners committed to supporting families and ending childhood brain cancer.

PBTF Ride for Kids, the country's longest-running national motorcycle charity program, began in 1984 when two motorcyclists from Atlanta, Mike and Dianne Traynor, mobilized their riding community to support a local child diagnosed with a brain tumor. What began as a single grassroots ride —Ride for Kids, quickly ignited a nationwide movement of purpose-driven riders and supporters united in the fight against pediatric brain tumors.

For more information about the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, visit curethekids.org.

Media Contact:

Taylor DeVries

[email protected]

SOURCE Comoto