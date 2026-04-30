Comoto Marks Third Year of "Airbags Save" Campaign for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Highlighting Real Rider Impact

First launched in 2024, Airbags Save was created to educate the public about advancements in protective gear, particularly wearable airbags designed to reduce the risk of serious injury in a crash. The initiative has helped introduce more than 25,000 riders to the technology through in-store education, product demonstrations and hands-on fittings across Cycle Gear locations nationwide, reflecting significant growth in adoption over the past three years.

"Over the past three years, we've seen awareness turn into real adoption and more importantly, real impact," explained Stevan Popovich, president of Cycle Gear. "This campaign isn't just about innovation; it's about protecting riders and sharing stories that show how this technology can make a critical difference."

One of those stories comes from Cycle Gear employee Guilherme Ortigosa of White Plains, New York, whose 2025 crash underscores the campaign's message. Ortigosa purchased a newly released Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 Plasma airbag vest in Spring 2025 — just days before being involved in a serious accident.

According to Ortigosa, he was thrown from his bike and into a curb when a driver failed to stop while making a left-hand turn from a side street, cutting into his path. Despite the severity of the crash, he sustained only minor injuries, including broken bones in his foot, but no trauma to his torso.

"I literally think I'm the first person to be saved by the Plasma airbag," Ortigosa said. "I took a direct hit to my upper body and walked away without a bruise on my torso. Without it, this could have been a completely different outcome."

Ortigosa credits his store manager, Anthony Di Giacomo, for encouraging him to invest in the airbag system, which is part of a broader safety culture within the White Plains Cycle Gear location, where staff actively promote and wear advanced protective gear.

This year's Airbags Save campaign continues to be supported by key industry partners. Mips®, a leader in helmet-based safety systems, returns as a primary supporter, reinforcing the importance of helmet innovation in rider protection.

Additional partners include Alpinestars and Progressive Insurance®, which joined as presenting sponsor in 2025. Together, these collaborations highlight a comprehensive approach to rider safety, combining advancements in both airbag and helmet technology.

In addition to airbag awareness, Cycle Gear recently launched its Safety Hub to coincide with Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The experience is meant to complement its educational content to help riders make the best choices for their ride. The company remains committed to making these advancements accessible through its retail footprint and digital platforms.

"With more riders discovering the benefits of modern safety gear, we're seeing a shift in how people approach motorcycling," added Popovich. "Our goal is to keep that momentum going — not just during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, but year-round."

To learn more about the Airbags Save campaign, visit CycleGear.com/airbags, RevZilla.com/airbags, or stop by any Cycle Gear location nationwide.

About the Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto-enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

Media Contact:

Taylor DeVries

[email protected]

SOURCE Comoto