Reverie Resort Lifestyle by Dream Finders Homes Evolves to Meet Changing Buyer Preferences

Strategic expansion broadens the brand beyond traditional age restriction while preserving its focus on lifestyle, connection and wellness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Finders Homes is expanding the vision for its Reverie brand, evolving from a portfolio focused exclusively on age-restricted active adult communities to one that includes both active adult and Resort Lifestyle communities.

The strategic move reflects a shift in how today's buyers view their next chapter. Rather than defining themselves by age or retirement, many are prioritizing wellness, social connection, flexibility, experiences and low-maintenance living.

Reverie resort living at Reverie at TrailMark in St. Augustine, Florida.

"Today's buyers are increasingly focused on how they want to live, not simply the age group they belong to," said David Smith, Vice President of Active Adult for Dream Finders Homes. "Reverie is evolving to meet that shift while staying true to the lifestyle experience that has always defined the brand."

At the center of the Reverie philosophy are three lifestyle pillars: Connect. Explore. Thrive. Together, they guide the design of homes, amenities, gathering spaces and programming intended to create meaningful connection, support well-being and encourage recreation and discovery.

The expanded strategy also recognizes that buyer expectations vary by market. In some locations, a traditional active adult community remains the right fit. In others, buyers are looking for many of the same lifestyle benefits without formal age restrictions.

Reverie at Looking Glass in Parker, Colorado, represents that evolution. Following extensive market and buyer review, the community was repositioned as a Resort Lifestyle Community rather than a formally age-restricted community.

The homes remain intentionally designed for empty nesters, active adults and next-chapter buyers, with features including main-level living, owner's suites and laundry on the main floor, open entertaining spaces, low-maintenance functionality and flexible areas for guests, fitness and recreation.

The community's approximately $9 million resort-inspired amenity experience will remain a central differentiator, serving as a hub for wellness, social connection, recreation and lifestyle programming.

"This is not a move away from active adult living," Smith said. "It is an expansion of what Reverie can be. Some buyers want an age-restricted environment, while others are looking first for people who share their interests, energy and outlook on life. Reverie can now serve both."

Moving forward, Reverie will continue to focus on hospitality-driven amenities, elevated home design, curated programming, wellness, social engagement and lock-and-leave convenience across both active adult and Resort Lifestyle communities.

The positioning shifts from creating communities centered primarily around people of a similar age to creating communities for people seeking a similar lifestyle.

For more information, visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Fuechslin, President, Digital Blueprint Agency

(770) 284-0030

[email protected]

About Reverie by Dream Finders Homes

Reverie by Dream Finders Homes offers both active adult and resort lifestyle communities designed around low-maintenance homes, resort-style amenities, and curated lifestyle programming. Built on the pillars Connect. Explore. Thrive., Reverie creates communities where residents can enjoy wellness, social connection, outdoor recreation, and everyday ease. Reverie is part of Dream Finders Homes with communities across Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Colorado.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, was recognized as the 2025 National Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. Dream Finders Homes builds single-family homes throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which comprises Washington D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland. As the Official Home Builder of the PGA TOUR, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Rays, Dream Finders Homes is deeply committed to excellence beyond homebuilding and into the communities it serves. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, DFH also provides mortgage financing as well as title agency and underwriting services to homebuyers. Dream Finders Homes achieves its growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

SOURCE Reverie Resort Lifestyle by Dream Finders Homes