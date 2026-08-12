Revman International Secures $87 million from First Citizens Bank

First Citizens' Commercial Bank provides expanded ABL revolver and factoring, commercial real estate loan and treasury management solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revman International ("Revman") today announced it received expanded funding and banking solutions from First Citizens Bank. Revman increased its existing ABL revolver to $55 million and secured a new $32 million commercial real estate loan with First Citizens' Commercial Bank, bringing the total financing to $87 million.

Founded in 1988 and based in New York, Revman International is a leader in home furnishing, specializing in designing, sourcing and distributing premium bed and bath products. The company offers comforters, sheets, quilts, towels, and decorative accessories which are distributed through major retail stores and online channels across North America and internationally. Revman plans to use the recent financing to purchase a new distribution facility in Duncan, South Carolina.

"First Citizens Bank was able to deliver critical financing that will help us grow our business and provided access to key solutions, including its online banking platform, that are instrumental to managing our operations," said Richard Roman, CEO of Revman International. "We appreciate the expertise and collaboration from the First Citizens team as we continue to expand, scale our business and deepen our partnerships with leading designers and lifestyle brands."

The financing was led by CIT Commercial Services, which will begin operating as Working Capital Finance in Q4 when it officially rebrands to First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Middle Market Banking provided real estate financing and access to additional treasury management solutions.

"Revman International has become a trusted leader in the home fashions industry and has been a long-standing client," said Mike Hudgens, Head of Working Capital Finance at First Citizens Bank. "By working together across multiple teams in our Commercial Bank we provided expanded financing and access to additional banking capabilities and solutions. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Revman and look forwarding to continuing to support them as they grow and scale their operations."

"We are excited to provide Revman with real estate financing as they expand their presence across key markets," said Brendan Chambers, Head of Middle Market Banking at First Citizens Bank. "First Citizens is committed to delivering specialized financial solutions and expertise that will help our clients at every stage. We're grateful to be part of this latest financing, alongside our Commercial Banking partners, and support Revman as they pursue this next phase of growth."

About Revman International

Revman, headquartered in New York, is a leading provider of high-quality lifestyle bed and bath products. Revman maintains unique licensing arrangements with an impressive portfolio of internationally recognized designer brands including Nautica, Vera Wang, Tommy Bahama, Wrangler, Marimekko and Laura Ashley, among many others. Their products are available through all major levels of retail distribution in the United States as well as retailers in Canada, Mexico, and South America. For more information, please visit www.revman.com.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services with branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $225 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Rutledge

[email protected]

SOURCE First Citizens Bank