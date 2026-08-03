First Citizens Bank Appoints Stacie Bales Barton and Sharon Thompson to Lead Growth Across Central U.S.

New Executive Vice Presidents will oversee Northeast Regional and Community West Regions

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank, a top 20 U.S. bank, today announced two additions to its regional leadership team. Stacie Bales Barton and Sharon Thompson have joined the bank as Regional Executive Vice Presidents, supporting First Citizens' continued growth and expansion into the Central U.S. Both will report directly to Ron Sanchez, Regional Executive Vice President at First Citizens Bank.

Stacie Bales Barton

Stacie Bales Barton Sharon Thompson

Barton oversees First Citizens' newly formed Community West Region, which includes branches across Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Wyoming, Minnesota, Idaho and North and South Dakota. Based in Colorado, she brings more than 25 years of experience across several large financial institutions. Most recently, Barton served as Senior Vice President and Market President at BMO, where she led one of the bank's largest multi-state branch networks, spanning Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

"Stacie's operational discipline and deep experience building high-performing teams make her the right leader to establish our Community West Region," said Ron Sanchez, Regional Executive Vice President at First Citizens Bank. "Her deep market knowledge and commitment to cross-functional collaboration will be instrumental as we significantly grow our presence in these markets and bring the full breadth of First Citizens' expertise to all of our clients."

Sharon Thompson

Thompson leads First Citizens' Northeast Regional territory, including St. Louis, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Northern Virginia. Bringing over 20 years of experience, Thompson most recently served as Chief Commercial Banking Officer at United Community Bank, where she led commercial banking strategy, risk, and growth.

"Sharon brings a proven ability to align multiple business lines and geographies, which will be critical as we integrate new markets and continue to grow," said Sanchez. "Her track record of driving disciplined growth and building strong leadership teams will serve our clients and associates well across our Northeast Regional territory."

The appointments support First Citizens' continued expansion following its agreement to acquire 138 branches across the central U.S., further cementing the bank's approach to community banking — pairing strong local relationships with centralized specialist expertise to expand access and bring high-touch service, banking products and deep sector expertise to clients and communities nationwide.

"Together, their experience, leadership and proven results will play a key role in serving our clients' ambitions while advancing our strategic priorities and positioning our organization for long-term success as well," said Sanchez.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services with branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $230 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

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SOURCE First Citizens Bank