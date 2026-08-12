Revv Launches ADAS Explainer Kit to Help Shops Educate Vehicle Owners

New resource helps shops explain ADAS to customers using clear, easy-to-understand language, tackling an industry-wide communication gap.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revv, the largest vehicle calibration operating system in North America, today announced the launch of its Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Explainer Kit, a set of resources designed to help shops explain ADAS technology to vehicle owners.

As ADAS becomes more common on today's vehicles, with more than 90% of new vehicles now equipped with ADAS, shops are having more conversations with their customers about what ADAS is, why calibrations are required, and why these services are necessary. The ADAS Explainer Kit gives shops practical resources to help front desk staff, service advisors, and new hires explain ADAS in plain language and answer common customer questions with confidence.

"Our shops have supported us every step of the way, and this resource is just one way we're able to give back to the industry," said Adi Bathla, CEO and Co-founder of Revv. "Our goal is for Revv to be a hub for ADAS education, and these resources make sure knowledge doesn't stop at the shop floor, but reaches the customers our shops serve every day so they feel safer and more informed."

The resources are available at https://www.revvhq.com//adas-explainer-guide, and are designed to help shops confidently explain ADAS to customers using easy-to-understand language. The kit includes the following resources at no cost:

ADAS explainer video: A short training video that gives shop staff clear talking points for explaining what ADAS is to their customers.

A short training video that gives shop staff clear talking points for explaining what ADAS is to their customers. "How to Explain ADAS in 30 Seconds" one-pager: A downloadable and printable reference guide with talking points, common customer questions, and FAQs that front desk staff can keep at their workstation.

A downloadable and printable reference guide with talking points, common customer questions, and FAQs that front desk staff can keep at their workstation. "What is ADAS" brochure: A downloadable and printable brochure designed to be shared with vehicle owners, introducing the basics of ADAS in simple, conversational language.

The launch follows Revv's recent introduction of On-Demand Learning through the United ADAS Collective (UAC), which helps industry professionals build their ADAS knowledge through structured education. Together, these resources reflect Revv's broader effort to make ADAS education more accessible by helping professionals build their expertise and giving them practical tools to educate their own customers.

About Revv

Revv is an ADAS workflow management platform built for collision repairers, calibration providers, and automotive service businesses. From identifying required calibrations and accessing OEM procedures to documenting completed work and supporting reimbursement, Revv helps teams manage the entire ADAS process in a single workflow. By connecting each step of the process, Revv helps shops operate more efficiently while maintaining the documentation modern vehicle repairs require. Visit www.revvhq.com.

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SOURCE Revv