Revv's United ADAS Collective Launches On-Demand Learning to Expand Access to ADAS Education

New on-demand courses help ADAS professionals learn from industry experts on their own schedule

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revv, the largest vehicle calibration operating system in North America, today announced the launch of new on-demand ADAS courses through the United ADAS Collective (UAC), giving industry professionals access to practical ADAS education they can complete on their own schedule.

United ADAS Collective On-Demand Learning

On-demand learning makes ADAS education more accessible by offering structured learning paths tailored to different experience levels. Members start with an ADAS Maturity Curve Self-Assessment, which helps identify their current ADAS experience level and recommends a course of action to improve their operations. From there, courses are organized around the ADAS maturity curve and designed to help professionals continue building their ADAS knowledge over time.

The coursework includes more than 80 lessons, featuring short-form video content, quizzes, and downloadable resources developed and taught by ADAS industry experts. The first courses available focus on foundational ADAS knowledge, such as documentation, calibration considerations, workflow improvements, and common industry challenges, helping technicians and shop owners build a stronger foundation. Additional courses for both technical and leadership audiences covering more advanced topics will be released in the coming months.

"ADAS is one of the fastest changing areas in automotive repair, and there's no shortage of expertise, but the industry is missing a central way to access it," said Adi Bathla, CEO and Co-founder Revv. "Our goal is to build a space where we take real life industry knowledge and experiences and turn them into structured, accessible resources that any professional can learn from at their own pace."

The launch follows Revv's inaugural UAC Leadership Summit, where leaders from more than 50 companies from across the ADAS ecosystem came together to learn, share expertise, and explore the industry's most important challenges and opportunities. Both the Leadership Summit and the release of on-demand learning reflect Revv's broader effort to make industry expertise more accessible across the ADAS community.

The new on-demand courses are offered through the United ADAS Collective (UAC), a national ADAS association founded by Revv to support ADAS professionals through education, community, events, and training. Courses are available through the UAC website for members. Membership is currently free and includes access to on-demand courses, community discussions, webinars, events, and additional resources.

About Revv

Revv is an ADAS workflow management platform built for collision repairers, calibration providers, and automotive service businesses. From identifying required calibrations and accessing OEM procedures to documenting completed work and supporting reimbursement, Revv helps teams manage the entire ADAS process in a single workflow. By connecting each step of the process, Revv helps shops operate more efficiently while maintaining the documentation modern vehicle repairs require. Visit www.revvhq.com.

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SOURCE Revv