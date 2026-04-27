RGC Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025. Regencell is a purported early-stage bioscience company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of traditional Chinese medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder ("ADHD") and autism spectrum disorder ("ASD").

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The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) was impacted by a Stock Manipulation Scheme

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Regencell was vulnerable and/or subject to market manipulation; (ii) the resulting volatility in the market for the Company's ordinary shares exposed Regencell's investors to significant financial risk; (iii) all the foregoing subjected Regencell to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plaintiff alleges that on October 31, 2025, Regencell disclosed in an SEC filing that "following recent volatility in the market for our Ordinary Shares, the Company received correspondence and a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ'), indicating that the DOJ is conducting an investigation into the trading in our Ordinary Shares." Regencell said that "[t]he DOJ has requested the production of documents and communications concerning these and other corporate operational, financial and accounting matters" and that the Company "expect[s] to continue to incur significant legal costs and other expenses in connection with responding to the investigation" and "may be required to pay fines, penalties, damages or settlement costs in excess of our insurance coverage, if any, related to the investigation." On this news, Regencell's ordinary share price fell $3.09 per share, or 18.56%, to close at $13.56 per share on November 3, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by June 23, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP