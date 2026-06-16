R.H. Boyd Hosts The Fifth Annual Celebration of The Legacy Ball

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchoring the historic 130th anniversary year will be the fifth annual Legacy Ball, taking place Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. Tickets are now available for this signature celebration, which brings together leaders, supporters, and partners for an evening of reflection, fellowship, and philanthropy.

Proceeds from the Legacy Ball support the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, which awards scholarships to post-secondary students and grants to community organizations.

Since its inception, the Legacy Ball has helped generate more than $1 million in support of this cause. The Endowment Fund coordination, Mrs. Yvette Boyd shared, "The Legacy Ball is more than a celebration of our history—it is an investment in our future. Through this event and the R.H. Boyd Endowment Fund, we are creating opportunities to preserve our legacy, support educational excellence, and strengthen the impact we will have on generations to come."

The 2026 Legacy Ball will also recognize distinguished honorees whose work reflects the values of service, leadership, storytelling, and community advancement. This year's honorees include acclaimed author Ms. Alice Randall, who will receive the Storytellers Award; the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, recipient of the Excellence Award; YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, recipient of the Humanitarian Award; and the Nashville Public Library Civil Rights Room, which will receive the Service Award.

The evening will feature entertainment by Bizz and Everyday People, with social media sensation, Christianee Porter "The Christee Show" serving as mistress of ceremonies. Together, these featured participants will help create a memorable celebration honoring the company's legacy while highlighting the spirit of excellence and community that defines the event.

The 2026 Legacy Ball Chairs are Mr. and Mrs. Don and Tracy Hardin and Mrs. Gail Carr Williams, with Young Professionals Chairs Mr. Tylan M. Beard and Ms. Lea A. Bryant. Supporting this year's event includes underwriters including Nissan, Don Hardin Group, HCA Healthcare | TriStar Health, Providence Title, The Sanda Schatten Foundation, Ingram Charities, Black Star Network, FirstBank, Henderick Construction, Black Star Network, Wellpoint, and more.

To purchase tickets, tables, and to learn about underwriting opportunities, visit legacybal.org or contact via email, [email protected]. For more information about the 130th Anniversary events, visit www.rhboyd.com/events.

Emmanuel LeGrair

[email protected]

SOURCE R.H. Boyd