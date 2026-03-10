R.H. Boyd Celebrates 130 Years of Legacy, Learning, and Leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, R.H. Boyd proudly commemorates 130 years of faith, publishing excellence, and community leadership. Founded in 1896, the historic Nashville-based company stands as one of the nation's oldest African-American publishing houses, serving churches, educators, and families across generations.

Throughout its 130th Anniversary year, R.H. Boyd will host a series of commemorative moments, special initiatives, and community-centered gatherings honoring its enduring commitment to education, faith formation, and cultural preservation.

Curated gatherings will be held in cities such as Dallas, Houston, Charlotte, Martha's Vineyard, Nashville, and more, bringing together educators, church leaders, business and cultural influencers, and community partners. The campaign will also elevate authors and thought leaders, showcase innovations in publishing and curriculum, and strengthen connections with communities nationwide.

"As we celebrate 130 years of R.H. Boyd's legacy, we honor the vision and perseverance that have guided our mission. We are inspired to continue empowering voices, sharing knowledge, and nurturing hope for the next 130 years," shared Dr. LaDonna Boyd, fifth-generation President and CEO.

Anchoring this historic year will be the fifth annual Legacy Ball, taking place Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. This signature celebration brings together leaders, supporters, and partners for an evening of reflection, fellowship, and philanthropy, reinforcing the company's continued investment in future generations.

Proceeds from the Legacy Ball benefit the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, which provides scholarships to students pursuing higher education, and grants to nonprofit organizations nationwide. Applications for both scholarships and grants are currently available, with submissions due by April 15, 2026. Interested applicants may download materials at rhboyd.com/endowment .

The 2026 Legacy Ball Chairs are Mr. and Mrs. Don and Tracy Hardin and Mrs. Gail Carr Williams, with Young Professionals Chairs Mr. Tylan M. Beard and Ms. Lea A. Bryant. Their leadership reflects a shared commitment to advancing educational opportunities and community progress.

Individuals, corporations, and organizations are invited to participate in the 130th Anniversary Celebration and The Legacy Ball through partnership, underwriting opportunities, and table purchases. For more information about the 130th Anniversary events, visit www.rhboyd.com/events. To learn more about the Legacy Ball, visit legacyball.org. Contact R.H. Boyd via email at [email protected].

