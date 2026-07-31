RHA HEALTH SERVICES RECOGNIZES DISABILITY PRIDE MONTH

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RHA Health Services, a provider of high-quality disability care, is proud to recognize Disability Pride Month. Observed each July, Disability Pride Month commemorates the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26, 1990. The month is an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of people with disabilities, recognize the importance of accessibility and inclusion, and reflect on the progress made toward expanding opportunities for all.

The ADA established important civil rights protections for people with disabilities in employment, education, transportation, public accommodations, and other areas of daily life. More than three decades later, Disability Pride Month serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring people with disabilities have the opportunity to live, work, and participate fully in their communities.

The individuals we serve are at the very heart of our work; they continually teach us about resilience, joy, and determination," says RHA CEO Mickey Atkins. "While we celebrate their contributions and achievements year-round, Disability Pride Month is a wonderful reminder of progress and the importance of inclusivity. When the disability community thrives, we all thrive."

RHA provides intellectual/developmental disability services in Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Our mission is to foster real opportunities for adults and children with disabilities, and we are proud to partner with and celebrate people achieving their personal goals, building meaningful connections, and experiencing positive outcomes in health and wellness. Services include residential care, day programs, community-based services, respite care, and much more. To find disability services near you and make a referral, visit rhahealth.org/dsrha.

About RHA Health Services

Founded in 1989, RHA began as a small provider of support services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in North Carolina. Over the years, the organization has expanded to include a broad range of disability services and continues to add other types of services across multiple states to meet their communities' needs. Today, RHA provides disability services in Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. They have added high-quality behavioral health services in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to support people with a wide variety of mental health and substance use needs, and they also provide support services for those who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Media Contact

Krissy Wood

Vice President, Brand, Communications, and Acquisition Integrations

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SOURCE RHA Health Services