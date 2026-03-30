Advocating for Awareness: RHA Celebrates Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

ATLANTA, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RHA Health Services, a provider of high-quality disability care, is proud to recognize Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. This month is a special time to celebrate our differences, promote inclusion, advocate for compassionate support, and learn more about developmental disabilities. This month, as always, RHA is grateful for the individuals who trust us to provide their care.

Developmental disabilities include conditions such as autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disabilities, developmental delays, and speech or language impairments. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 6 children in the United States has a developmental disability. Causes are often unknown but may include genetic, environmental, and social factors.

"Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is a reminder of why our work matters," said RHA CEO Mickey Atkins. "The individuals we serve are at the center of everything we do. Our responsibility is to deliver high-quality care and support people in reaching their goals."

RHA provides intellectual/developmental disability services in Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Our mission is to foster real opportunities for adults and children with disabilities, and we are proud to partner with and celebrate people achieving their personal goals, having meaningful connections, and experiencing positive outcomes in health and wellness. Services include residential care, day programs, community-based services, respite care, and much more. To find disability services near you and make a referral, visit rhahealth.org/dsrha.

About RHA Health Services

Founded in 1989, RHA began as a small provider of support services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in North Carolina. Over the years, the organization has expanded to include a broad range of disability services and continues to add other types of services across multiple states to meet their communities' needs. Today, RHA provides disability services in Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. They have added high-quality behavioral health services in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to support people with a wide variety of mental health and substance use needs, and they also provide support services for those who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

SOURCE RHA Health Services