Ribbon and Comporium Expand Partnership to Advance Voice Infrastructure Modernization

Delivers scalable, future-ready IP voice platform

PLANO, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced that Comporium, a leading regional provider of broadband, voice, video and smart-home services, has selected Ribbon's state of the art technology to further modernize its voice infrastructure.

"Ribbon is a trusted partner in our modernization journey, and we're pleased to take this next step together to enhance the efficiency and scalability of our voice infrastructure," said Mike Deller, SVP of Engineering and Planning at Comporium. "This investment supports our continued transition to a modern cloud-based environment, and reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality services to our customers."

Ribbon is providing Comporium with a complete network transformation solution, including the vC20 Call Controller and Application Server. The solution is designed to enable significant reductions in footprint and power consumption compared to legacy TDM infrastructure and dedicated ATCA-based C20 hardware platforms. Ribbon's industry leading professional services teams are supporting implementation and optimization.

"This expansion underscores the strength of our long-term partnership with Comporium," said Elizabeth Page, Regional Senior Sales Director at Ribbon. "Our solutions are designed to help service providers modernize their networks, reduce operational complexity, and prepare for future needs, such as the expected transition of service provider interconnect to all-IP in the USA."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a global provider of voice communications software, IP routing, and optical networking to mobile and wireline service providers, enterprises, critical infrastructure and defense sectors. We support our customers' Path to Autonomous Networks by leveraging the latest AIOps automation platforms and Agentic AI technologies, helping them deliver better customer experiences, reduce operational costs, and achieve sustainable growth. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

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SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.