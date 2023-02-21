Rice market size is estimated to grow by 85.65 Mn T between 2022 and 2027, APAC is estimated to account for 73% of the market growth - Technavio

Feb 21, 2023, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth momentum of the rice market is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 85.65 Mn T. The rice market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and geography. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the rice market was valued at 402.83 million t.
In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:
- Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions
- Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021
- Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth
- Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis
Rice market size & segmentation analysis
- Based on product, the rice market is segmented into long grain, medium grain, and short grain.
- Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online.
- Based on geography, the rice market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
Rice market: Country-level analysis
The countries covered in the rice market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (APAC); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).
- APAC is estimated to account for 73% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and economic growth have changed the lifestyles, consumption habits, tastes, and preferences of people. This, in turn, has increased the demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods in the region.
- APAC is the largest producer and consumer of rice globally. About two-thirds of the global rice consumption is from this region. Consumers in countries such as China, Thailand, and India use rice in the preparation of a wide variety of daily-use food items, which will keep the demand for rice high in the region.
Rice market: Dynamics & insights
Technavio's research report on the rice market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.
The growing consumption of rice is driving the market growth. Rice is considered a staple food by half of the world's population. The increasing consumption of rice is attributed to factors such as population growth, especially in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where rice is consumed on a daily basis. Per capita income growth also plays an important role in promoting rice consumption. These factors will fuel the growth of the global rice market during the forecast period..
The price volatility of grains due to weather conditions is a major challenge impeding the market. A lower harvest can increase the price of rice due to the rising demand. It may also lower the demand for rice and shrink the customer base. The volatility in the price and quality of rice is based on factors such as the dependence of sellers on the climate, which causes an imbalance between demand and supply in large rice-consuming countries. Such factors will negatively influence the global market's growth during the forecast period
Rice market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis
Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
|
Rice Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
157
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.6%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
85.65 Mn T
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.87
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 73%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aashirvad International, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bunge Ltd., California Family Foods, Cargill Inc., Ebro Foods SA, Farmers Rice Cooperative, Gautam General Trading LLC, GRM Overseas Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., KRBL Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, LT Foods Ltd., Riceland Foods Inc., Shriram Food Industry Pvt. Ltd., Sri Sai Nath Agri Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Tamaki Rice Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global rice market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global rice market 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Long grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Long grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Long grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Long grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Long grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Medium grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Medium grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medium grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Medium grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Medium grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Short grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Short grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Short grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Short grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Short grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product (million t)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel (million t)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography (million t)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Adani Wilmar Ltd.
- Exhibit 112: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV
- Exhibit 118: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Segment focus
- 12.6 Bunge Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Bunge Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Bunge Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.7 California Family Foods
- Exhibit 127: California Family Foods - Overview
- Exhibit 128: California Family Foods - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: California Family Foods - Key offerings
- 12.8 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Cargill Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Ebro Foods SA
- Exhibit 134: Ebro Foods SA - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Ebro Foods SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Ebro Foods SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Ebro Foods SA - Segment focus
- 12.10 Farmers Rice Cooperative
- Exhibit 138: Farmers Rice Cooperative - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Farmers Rice Cooperative - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Farmers Rice Cooperative - Key offerings
- 12.11 GRM Overseas Ltd.
- Exhibit 141: GRM Overseas Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: GRM Overseas Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: GRM Overseas Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 ITC Ltd.
- Exhibit 144: ITC Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: ITC Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Kohinoor Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 148: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 KRBL Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: KRBL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: KRBL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: KRBL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: KRBL Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Louis Dreyfus Co. BV
- Exhibit 155: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Segment focus
- 12.16 LT Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 159: LT Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: LT Foods Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: LT Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Riceland Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 162: Riceland Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Riceland Foods Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Riceland Foods Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 170: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
