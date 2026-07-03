Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies Launches QiRetreat, a China Expedition for Leaders and Changemakers

Invitation-only 10-day journeys for 12 guests per cohort begin in Guangdong in September 2026, bringing Chinese philosophy, trusted local access, and guided inquiry together as one integrated experience.

NEW YORK, Jul 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies today announced QiRetreat, a private China expedition for leaders and changemakers whose work, decisions, and care shape businesses, families, communities, and the lives of others. Select 10-day departures begin in Guangdong in September 2026. Invitation requests are now open at richandsassy.com/china.

QIRETREAT AT A GLANCE

"QiRetreat: a private, invitation-only 10-day China expedition for leaders. 12 guests per cohort. Begins Sept 2026." Post this Chashan Organic Tea Farm, Guangdong, China. Photo courtesy of QiRetreat Dynamic

FORMAT: 10 days | 12 guests per cohort

SETTING: Guangdong, China - beginning in Guangzhou, then continuing to Xiqiao Mountain in Foshan or Chashan Organic Tea Farm

DEPARTURES: Select dates, September 2026-January 2027 | By private invitation only

QiRetreat was created by Hong Kong-born siblings Cecilia "Cece" Leung and Kevin Leung, who grew up together in Hong Kong and moved to Canada as teenagers.

After university, their paths diverged. Cece is a New York City-based strategic advisor whose career has spanned finance, leadership, entrepreneurship, and global business across North America, Europe, and Asia. Kevin returned to Asia, where his work became rooted in Guangzhou and the wider region.

Rooted in the Chinese principle of self-cultivation - begin with the self, then carry that grounding outward into family, community, and the wider world - QiRetreat is designed for leaders and changemakers who have become exceptionally good at building, carrying responsibility, and caring for others, but have had little space to cultivate themselves.

"QiRetreat is built around an ancient question: How should we live? Before we build, provide, or lead at scale, we must first ask how we are living," said Cecilia "Cece" Leung, CPA, founder of Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies.

China is not the backdrop for the expedition. It is the source. Rather than presenting philosophy, tea, food, movement, culture, nature, TCM-informed traditions, wellness guidance, and guided inquiry as separate activities, QiRetreat weaves them together as one integrated experience. The demands of ordinary life don't disappear — but the land, the rhythm, and the daily practice capture attention differently, quieting the noise enough to see life with a wider perspective.

WFDynamic is Rich & Sassy's China-based expedition platform - rooted in trusted local relationships, deep local knowledge, and long-term commitment on the ground. Founded by Kevin Leung, WFDynamic has spent 15 years designing and delivering experiential learning, corporate education, cultural programs, and transformation experiences for companies, organizations, and leadership groups across Asia.

"QiRetreat is new, but the experience behind it is not," said Kevin Leung, founder of WFDynamic. "We are bringing years of relationships, regional knowledge, trusted practitioners, cultural partners, and operational experience together for an international circle of leaders and changemakers."

The experience is built on relationships, practitioners, and settings developed over 15 years on the ground - access that cannot be arranged through a standard itinerary.

The result is a new expedition shaped by two lived paths: Chinese wisdom encountered at its source; trusted relationships and local knowledge on the ground; Western inquiry; and a shared understanding of modern ambition, responsibility, and the search for a fuller life. The goal is to help participants return home with greater clarity, presence, and perspective for the people, teams, families, businesses, and communities that depend on them.

Invitation requests are now open at https://richandsassy.com/china

ABOUT RICH & SASSY WEALTH STRATEGIES

Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies is a New York-based strategic advisory firm founded by Cecilia "Cece" Leung, CPA. The firm works at the intersection of wealth, decision-making, self-cultivation, and the quality of life people build around success. Its work includes financial strategy, strategic advisory, philosophical inquiry, and integrated experiences designed to help ambitious people build richer lives beyond résumés, net worth, and outward markers of success.

ABOUT WFDYNAMIC AND QIRETREAT

WFDynamic is Rich & Sassy's China-based expedition platform—rooted in trusted local relationships, deep local knowledge, and a long-term commitment on the ground. Founded by Kevin Leung, WFDynamic has spent 15 years designing and delivering experiential learning, corporate education, cultural programs, and transformation experiences for companies, organizations, and leadership groups across Asia.

QiRetreat is the private, invitation-only China expedition created by siblings Cece and Kevin Leung through WFDynamic, bringing Chinese philosophy, immersive cultural exchange, and guided inquiry together for a select global community.

Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies holds an ownership stake in WFDynamic, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building distinctive China-based expeditions for a global audience.

https://wfdynamic.com/qiretreat-dynamic/

MEDIA CONTACT

Cece Leung

[email protected]

richandsassy.com/china

SOURCE Rich and Sassy Wealth Strategies