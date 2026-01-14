Cecilia (Cece) Leung Launches Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies--Guiding Founders Through Critical Decisions at Pivotal Moments

Strategic advisory for founders navigating wealth, liquidity, and life-defining choices

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cecilia (Cece) Leung, CPA, today launches Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies (RSWS), a New York–based strategic advisory firm guiding founders through high-stakes wealth and tax strategy, as well as critical decisions related to IPOs, exits, and major liquidity events. With more than two decades of experience across PwC, EY, J.P. Morgan, and multiple CFO roles, Cece advises leaders where wealth strategy, tax consequences, and personal direction converge.

The launch comes as more founders face liquidity events and complex transitions for the first time—regardless of age or experience—often without integrated guidance on tax exposure, structural decisions, and personal consequences.

"Founders at this stage don't need more opinions," said Cece. "They need someone who can see across timing, tax consequences, and structural decisions—and help them make choices that don't cost years to unwind."

Through Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies, Cece advises founders year-round on wealth and tax strategy, capital structure, and insurance design — and at pivotal decision points involving IPOs, exits, and liquidity events, where timing and consequences matter most.

Her role is to serve as a strategic advisory layer—helping founders evaluate risk, tradeoffs, and long-term implications before committing to decisions that shape the next decade, and coordinating with a trusted ecosystem of specialists when implementation is required.

Rather than operating in silos, Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies supports founders at moments where decisions affect not just net worth, but health, relationships, and long-term freedom.

Major financial transitions challenge more than spreadsheets. Cece's ecosystem includes Dr. David Kaye, PhD, a Nietzsche scholar and philosophical counselor (www.philosophicalcounselors.com), addressing the leadership and identity questions that emerge when founders reach the outcomes they've been chasing; and private leadership immersion retreats in China that blend Eastern wisdom with Western strategy.

"At this level, the risk isn't just financial," Cece added. "My role is to help founders see what's actually at stake—personally, financially, and structurally—before decisions become irreversible."

Cece's perspective is shaped by a global career and lived experience across Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and Europe, enabling her to advise founders operating across borders, cultures, and regulatory systems.

Founders, executives, and private investors preparing for major transitions can learn more at www.richandsassy.com.

About Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies

Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies is a New York–based strategic advisory firm working with founders, executives, and private investors facing high-stakes decisions around wealth, liquidity, and long-term direction. The firm operates as an advisory layer—bringing clarity, judgment, and coordination at pivotal moments where the right decision compounds for decades and the wrong one is costly to unwind.

About Cecilia (Cece) Leung

Cecilia (Cece) Leung, CPA, is a strategic advisor with more than 20 years of experience across Big Four accounting firms, global investment banks, and multiple CFO roles. She has advised companies through IPOs, exits, capital raises, and complex transitions across industries and geographies. Through Rich & Sassy Wealth Strategies, she works directly with founders making high-stakes decisions around wealth, direction, and legacy.

