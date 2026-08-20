Rich Products Named to Forbes America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026 Ranking

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich's) has been awarded a place on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 21, 2026, and can be viewed on Forbes' website.

America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026 were identified in an independent survey of over 217,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people nationally. The evaluation was based on personal evaluations, public evaluations, and company culture related KPIs (E.g. Fairness, Acceptance, Opportunity, etc.).

This recognition highlights Rich's ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where associates feel valued, empowered and connected to a shared purpose. By investing in opportunities for growth and creating environments where associates can thrive, Rich's has fostered a unique culture built on accountability, collaboration, continuous learning and respect. As a result, it's cultivated a strong sense of connection among its associates, empowering people to contribute ideas and build meaningful, rewarding careers.

"Our culture has always been one of Rich's greatest strengths," said Dwight Gram, senior vice president, Communications, Culture and Corporate Affairs, Rich Products. "We believe strong businesses are built by people who feel valued and have an opportunity to make a difference. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reinforces what we've worked so hard to create for more than 80 years. It's a testament to our people who show up every day and make Rich's the special place that it is."

Rich's efforts have led to measurable progress, particularly creating an inclusive work environment. This recognition further establishes Rich's as a leader in workplace culture within the food industry, demonstrating that a company culture of belonging and opportunity is a strategic advantage that drives innovation, performance and growth.

Based on the results of the study, Rich's is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026.

MEET RICH'S

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales of $5.8 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that families make...possible.

Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Rich Products Corporation