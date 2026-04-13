Richard J. Fehir, Ph.D. Joins Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. and The Acta Group

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) and The Acta Group (Acta®) are pleased to announce that Richard (Rick) J. Fehir, Ph.D. has joined our firms as Senior Chemist/Regulatory Scientist.

Richard (Rick) J. Fehir, Ph.D. joins a powerful team of EPA alumni at B&C and Acta. Post this Richard J. Fehir, Ph.D.

Dr. Fehir joined B&C and Acta after a distinguished 17-year career at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), during which he provided science and regulatory leadership across three major regulatory frameworks: the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), and the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA).

"Rick's addition to our science bench is fantastic. He deploys his deep technical understanding of the science underpinning regulatory submissions and his seasoned mastery of the organizational and policy factors shaping regulatory outcomes to assist clients in achieving their commercial goals. Rick's extensive familiarity with industrial chemicals, pesticides, antimicrobials, nanomaterials, and the many substances and products produced with these chemical components will greatly benefit our team and our clients."

-- Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C

Dr. Fehir joins a powerful team of EPA alumni at B&C and Acta, offering clients an unmatched wealth of experience and an unparalleled record of scientific, legislative, and business accomplishments for substances and products regulated by TSCA, FIFRA, and global chemical regulatory frameworks. Find out more about how B&C can help companies commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage on our website: B&C's TSCA practice area, and B&C's FIFRA practice area.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is a Washington, D.C. law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group (Acta®) is a scientific and regulatory consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Manchester, England, and Brussels, Belgium, providing strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance.

SOURCE Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.