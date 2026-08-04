RICHARD NAMES DAN KLANCNIK AS VICE PRESIDENT OF TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

National construction technology leader joins Richard to drive digital transformation and innovation across the firm's growing national portfolio.

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Purpose Builders, a national purpose-driven general contractor committed to building structures that strengthen communities, advance the 8 sectors we serve, and drive innovation, today announced that Dan Klancnik has joined the organization as Vice President of Technology and Innovation. Based at the company's Chicago headquarters, Klancnik will lead Richard's enterprise technology vision and digital transformation strategy across its national operations, advancing the firm's goal of becoming the most admired general contractor in America by 2040.

The appointment reflects a deliberate and forward-looking investment by Richard in the infrastructure that will define the next era of construction. As the company scales its national footprint, expands into new markets, and takes on increasingly complex project work, the ability to connect people, data, and technology into a seamless operational engine has become as essential as any other discipline in the business. Klancnik has spent more than 25 years building exactly that.

Klancnik is a nationally recognized construction technology and innovation executive whose career spans digital transformation leadership at some of the most respected firms in the industry. He has led enterprise technology strategy, Building Information Modeling and Virtual Design and Construction programs, artificial intelligence adoption, reality capture, data analytics, and digital project delivery initiatives across large-scale commercial and infrastructure environments. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams and created connected digital ecosystems that give project teams faster, more actionable information, allowing them to focus less on managing technology and more on delivering exceptional work.

At Richard, Klancnik will lead the company's technology vision and innovation strategy across operations, project management, finance, and field teams. His work will encompass identifying and scaling emerging technologies, modernizing business processes, advancing capabilities in BIM, VDC, prefab, digital twin, and automation, and building the data and AI infrastructure that will power smarter decision-making at every level of the organization. His mandate goes beyond tools and systems. He will be a driving force in shaping how Richard's people experience their work and how Richard's clients and partners experience the company.

Klancnik joins Richard at a moment when the construction industry is undergoing a fundamental shift in how the best firms compete and deliver. His vision, to build one of the most forward-thinking technology organizations in the construction industry by integrating artificial intelligence, data, automation, and human-centered innovation into every aspect of the business, aligns directly with Richard's own commitment to building with purpose and delivering experiences that are faster, simpler, and more impactful for everyone involved.

"Technology in construction has too often been treated as a support function rather than a competitive advantage. Dan changes that for us. He brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise, strategic clarity, and a genuine understanding of how people actually work in the field. His ability to connect innovation to outcomes, not just ideas to software, is exactly what Richard needs at this stage of our growth. We are building something exceptional here and Dan is going to be a central part of how we get there." –Jed Richard, Founder & CEO, Richard Purpose Builders

Klancnik spoke to what drew him to Richard and the opportunity ahead:

"The construction industry is entering one of the most transformative periods in its history. The organizations that will define the next decade will be those that intentionally invest in their people, continuously improve their processes, and thoughtfully leverage technology to create a lasting competitive advantage. What attracted me to Richard Group was its commitment to all three. There is a genuine passion for building an exceptional company, not only through the projects we deliver, but through the way we develop our people, serve our clients, and continually improve how we work. I'm excited to help build the technology foundation that equips our teams with intuitive tools, connected information, and smarter workflows so they can focus on delivering extraordinary results." –Dan Klancnik, Vice President of Technology and Innovation, Richard Purpose Builders

Klancnik will be based at Richard's Chicago headquarters, where he will work closely with executive leadership and cross-functional teams to advance the company's technology and innovation agenda across all national operations and project sites.

About Richard Purpose Builders

Richard is an employer-owned national general contracting and construction management firm headquartered in Chicago, IL, with offices in San Diego, CA and Denver, CO. Richard delivers complex, high-impact projects nationwide across both federal and private-sectors. Recognized nationally as one of America's fastest-growing construction companies and a best place to work. Richard is guided by its Build with Purpose philosophy, delivering projects with intention, integrity, and a commitment to the people and communities it serves. Richard builds structures that enhance the impact its clients have in the world. For more information, visit richardgroup.com.

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SOURCE Richard Group