RICHARD NAMES JAY SABATINI AS VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING, NATIONAL

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Purpose Builders, a national purpose-driven general contractor committed to building structures that strengthen communities, advance healthcare, and drive innovation, today announced that Jay Sabatini has joined the organization as Vice President of Business Development & Marketing, based in Colorado and leading growth strategy across Richard's national project portfolio.

The hire signals a significant moment in Richard's growth trajectory. As the company advances its presence across 21 states and builds toward a national portfolio of purpose-driven construction, it has made a clear and deliberate investment in the kind of leadership that turns market potential into realized revenue. Sabatini is exactly that kind of leader.

Sabatini brings more than 20 years of business development, marketing, and revenue leadership across the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. His career has been defined by an ability to build and lead high-performing business development programs at scale, spanning multiple market sectors and domestic operations, with deep client relationships throughout. He has consistently exceeded ambitious sales targets, building multi-year pipelines well into the hundreds of millions and earning recognition as one of the most accomplished business development leaders in the Colorado AEC market, including being named BD Director of the Year by the Society for Marketing Professional Services.

What sets Sabatini apart is the combination of relationship instinct and analytical discipline he brings to every pursuit. He operates with a long-cycle mindset, cultivating trust with owners, developers, and institutional sponsors over years, not quarters, while simultaneously applying data-driven rigor to qualification, pipeline management, and go-forward decisions. He is personally known and respected across a wide range of markets including aerospace, aviation, healthcare, higher education, science and technology, and commercial development. That breadth of credibility, paired with a builder's mentality and a genuine commitment to the success of the teams around him, makes him a rare find at any stage of a company's growth.

At Richard, Sabatini will lead the company's business development strategy across its footprint, with a focus on accelerating growth in key sectors. He will be responsible for building defensible, multi-year pipelines, advancing relationships with owners and institutional partners, establishing new sector presence where Richard is entering markets without existing brand recognition, and bringing the kind of disciplined sales methodology that transforms a growing firm into a predictable, scalable revenue engine. He will work in close partnership with leadership, preconstruction, and marketing.

"What we are building at Richard requires a specific kind of leader in business development. Someone who can walk into a room where no one knows our name yet and walk out with a relationship that lasts a decade. Someone who brings both the instinct to connect and the discipline to convert. Jay is that person. He has spent his career proving that great business development is not about chasing work. It is about earning trust, thinking long, and showing up with something worth saying. We could not be more excited to have him leading our growth." –Jed Richard, Founder & CEO, Richard Purpose Builders

Sabatini reflected on what drew him to Richard and what he sees ahead:

"After more than 20 years in this industry, I have had the opportunity to build business development programs from the ground up, scale them nationally, and lead teams across markets, I had to earn credibility before anyone would take a meeting. What Richard is building is something I have not seen many times in this industry: a firm that is growing with intention, competing in complex markets across the country, and doing it with a culture that people want to be part of. That is a rare combination. I am here to help build the pipeline, open the doors, and make sure the work we pursue reflects the standard this team delivers. I am proud to be part of it." – Jay Sabatini, VP of Business Development, Richard Purpose Builders

Sabatini holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs and is an active participant and board member across a wide range of AEC industry organizations. For Sabatini, every room is a door worth opening. He will be based in Colorado but will maintain an active presence nationally.

About Richard Purpose Builders

Founded by Jed Richard, Richard is a national, purpose-driven general contracting and construction management firm headquartered in Chicago, IL, with offices in San Diego, CA and Denver, CO. Recognized as one of America's fastest-growing construction companies and a best place to work, Richard delivers complex, high-impact projects nationwide across both federal and private-sector markets. Guided by its Purpose Builder mission, Richard builds structures that enhance the impact its clients have in the world. For more information, visit richardgroup.com.

Media Contact: Nancy Flemm, [email protected]

Business Development Questions: Jay Sabatini, [email protected]

SOURCE Richard Group