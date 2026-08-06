Riley Exploration Permian Names Synthia R. Jaramillo Senior Vice President of Corporate, Government, Tribal and Community Affairs

Accomplished economic development and strategic partnerships leader joins Riley Permian's leadership team to advance government, tribal and community engagement across New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that it has named Synthia R. Jaramillo Senior Vice President of Corporate, Government, Tribal and Community Affairs. Jaramillo will report to Bobby Riley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In this leadership role, Jaramillo will lead the Company's external engagement strategy, with responsibility for government relations, tribal partnerships and community engagement across New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma. She will help ensure Riley Permian is effectively represented with key stakeholders and that its external engagement efforts align with business priorities, regulatory requirements and operational objectives.

As a strategic partner to the leadership team, Jaramillo will help the Company navigate complex regulatory environments, strengthen stakeholder relationships and advance responsible development. She will engage with federal, state, local and tribal leaders, as well as community organizations, business and industry partners, educational institutions and economic development entities, to identify shared priorities and support long-term value creation across Riley Permian's operating regions.

Her responsibilities will also include advancing workforce and local supplier opportunities, guiding community investment and communicating Riley Permian's economic and operational impact.

"Synthia brings extensive experience building partnerships across government, business and communities," said Bobby Riley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Riley Permian. "As Riley Permian continues to grow, particularly in New Mexico and Texas, we want to be more than an operator in the communities where we work. We want to be a trusted, engaged and long-term community partner. Synthia's leadership, relationships and understanding of economic development will strengthen our external engagement strategy, help us navigate an evolving regulatory landscape and create meaningful value for our stakeholders and communities."

Jaramillo joins Riley Permian from the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where she served as Chief Growth and Partnerships Officer. In that role, she led national corporate partnerships, fundraising, small-business development and the organization's energy-focused initiatives, including programs and convenings centered on energy affordability, infrastructure, workforce development and economic opportunity.

Previously, Jaramillo served as Director of Economic Development for the City of Albuquerque, where she led business recruitment, expansion and job-creation strategies. Her work helped advance significant private-sector investment and strengthen Albuquerque's position in industries including technology, film, advanced manufacturing and renewable energy.

Jaramillo also serves on the Board of Trustees of the National Hispanic Energy Council and on the Board of Directors of the National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation, reflecting her continued commitment to energy affordability, economic opportunity, cultural preservation and community advancement.

"Riley Permian has a strong operational foundation in New Mexico and Texas and a clear commitment to responsible growth," said Jaramillo. "I am thrilled to join Bobby and the Riley Permian leadership team and help advance an external engagement strategy grounded in trust, transparency and collaboration. My priority will be ensuring Riley Permian remains connected to the communities where it operates, understands local priorities and builds partnerships that support responsible development and lasting economic opportunity across New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma."

Jaramillo brings more than two decades of leadership experience in economic development, corporate partnerships, public policy, business advocacy and community engagement. Throughout her career, she has worked across the public, private and nonprofit sectors to bring stakeholders together, attract investment and advance sustainable economic growth.

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented upstream oil and gas company operating in Texas and New Mexico with infrastructure projects that complement our operations. For more information, please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Riley Permian's growth strategy, external engagement and community and stakeholder initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in Riley Permian's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Riley Permian undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Ben McQueen

405-438-0126

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.