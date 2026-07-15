Riley Permian Declares Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 29, 2026.

Additionally, the Company plans to release financial and operating results for its second quarter on August 5, 2026 after the U.S. financial markets close.

In connection with the earnings release, Riley Permian management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on August 6, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's results and to host a Q&A session. Interested parties are invited to participate by calling:

Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (888) 596-4144

Toll Dial-In, 1 (646) 968-2525

Conference ID number 1303008

An updated company presentation, which will include certain items to be discussed on the call, will be posted prior to the call on the Company's website (www.rileypermian.com).

A replay of the call will be available until August 20, 2026 by calling:

Toll Free Dial-in, 1 (800) 770-2030

Toll Dial-in, 1 (609) 800-9909

Conference ID Number 1303008

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented upstream oil and gas company operating in Texas and New Mexico with infrastructure projects that complement our operations. For more information, please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:

Ben McQueen

405-438-0126

[email protected]

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.