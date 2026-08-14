RIMAN Highlights Product and Ingredient Innovation at RIMAN North America Convention 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMAN, a direct selling company specializing in K-beauty skincare and wellness, successfully concluded its North America Convention 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 7–9, 2026. The three-day event brought together thousands of distributors and sales leaders from across North America to celebrate business achievements, discover product innovations, and strengthen leadership capabilities.

RIMAN North America Convention 2026, Las Vegas

A key highlight of the convention was the introduction of new products across RIMAN's flagship brands—ICD Skincare, ICD Makeup, and botalab. Attendees received exclusive access to limited edition packages featuring newly launched Lip Liners, the new Radiansome™ 100 Microfluidizer Concentrate, and the enhanced Radiansome™ 100 Experience Kit. These products will be available beginning September 1, 2026.

The convention also marked the introduction of Araliadiol, a proprietary cosmetic ingredient derived from Giant BYoungPool™, RIMAN's proprietary Centella asiatica cultivar protected under a 20-year Plant Variety Protection certificate. Officially recognized by the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC), Araliadiol reflects RIMAN's continued investment in ingredient innovation and scientific research.

The introduction of new products and Araliadiol generated strong interest throughout the convention. Attendees actively participated in product demonstrations, educational sessions, and networking opportunities, highlighting enthusiasm for RIMAN's latest innovations and future growth.

The convention also featured General Sessions, Master Classes, and leadership programs that provided business insights, recognized outstanding achievements, and strengthened collaboration across the North American market.

"The strong engagement we saw throughout the convention reflects our distributors' confidence in RIMAN's innovation," said Youngsu Hwang, Global Chief Sales Officer of RIMAN. "By sharing not only today's innovations but also our long-term product vision, we aim to inspire confidence in the future of the business and create sustainable growth opportunities for our distributors."

The North America Convention reinforced RIMAN's commitment to advancing product and ingredient innovation while empowering its distributor community and supporting sustainable global growth.

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness direct-selling company redefining K-Beauty through heritage ingredients from Jeju Island and cutting-edge innovation. At its Jeju Smart Farm, RIMAN manages every step, from raw material cultivation to product development, including its signature ingredient, Giant BYoungPool™—an advanced Centella Asiatica cultivar granted 20-year Plant Variety Protection by the Korea Forest Service in July 2022 and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in September 2025.

SOURCE RIMAN