Río Hondo College invests in stronger campus technology support to improve student, faculty and staff experiences

Partnership with Boldyn Networks strengthens ERP support and internal IT capacity, answers to growing demand for managed application services in higher education

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Río Hondo College has selected Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) as a trusted partner to invest in Managed Application and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services, helping expand the capacity of the college's internal IT team and strengthening support for the critical applications that underpin day-to-day operations.

Boldyn will work with Río Hondo College to assess, support and optimize its application environment, including cloud migration planning, infrastructure hosting management, application management, Software-as-a-Service readiness, database administration, and business continuity and disaster recovery planning.

For Río Hondo College, the partnership provides access to specialists with deep experience supporting higher education institutions without increasing pressure on existing staff resources. The approach enables the college's IT team to spend more time advancing strategic initiatives that support institutional goals and student success.

Allan Abutin, Interim Executive Director, Information Technology Services, at Río Hondo College, said "Our technology systems play an essential role in supporting every part of the college experience. As the complexity of those systems continues to grow, it becomes increasingly important to have access to the right expertise and resources. Boldyn's higher education experience and dedicated support model give us confidence that we can continue delivering reliable services while allowing our internal team to focus on the strategic initiatives that drive value for our students, faculty and staff."

Matt Loecke, SVP Higher Education, at Boldyn Networks US, said "Higher education institutions are navigating significant technology transformation while managing increasing demands on internal IT teams. Río Hondo College has taken a proactive approach by investing in the ERP services and expertise needed to support its long-term goals. We are proud to be selected as a trusted partner and look forward to helping the college maximize the value of its technology environment while delivering reliable experiences for its campus community."

Boldyn's Managed Application Services are designed to help colleges and universities reduce the operational burden of supporting increasingly complex application environments while maintaining visibility and control over their technology strategy.

Full press release HERE.

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SOURCE Boldyn Networks