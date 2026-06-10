Rioja Wines and Mercado Little Spain Host International Soccer and Tasting Series at Hudson Yards

Catch every match at Mercado Little Spain with Rioja wine pairings and free tastings through July 19

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /Prnewswire/ -- Rioja, Spain's premier wine region, today announced a summer-long celebration with Mercado Little Spain to honor Spanish wine, food and soccer in the heart of New York City. From June 11 through July 19, soccer fans and food lovers alike can gather at Hudson Yards for curated Rioja pairings, complimentary tastings, and communal viewings of some of the summer's biggest matches.

Guests are invited to explore a limited-time menu of expertly paired Rioja wines and celebrated Spanish dishes at Mercado Little Spain's premier dining venues.

Located in Hudson Yards, Mercado Little Spain — the culinary destination created by chef José Andrés and brothers Ferran and Albert Adrià — will serve as the ultimate hub for fans seeking to pair the energy of summer soccer alongside world-class Spanish food, wine, and hospitality.

Guests enjoying a Rioja pairing at BarCelona at Txula Steak or La Barra are invited to extend their tasting at the dedicated Rioja Bar with a complimentary sample pour during select matches. The Rioja Bar will be open for sixteen unmissable match days, including all Spain and United States fixtures and highly anticipated matchups.

"Rioja has always been deeply connected to culture and shared experiences," said Rodrigo Gutierrez, North American Business Director of DOCa Rioja. "International soccer has a way of bringing people together, and Mercado Little Spain provides the perfect home to allow us to share the versatility of Rioja wines in a vibrant, social atmosphere centered around food and community."

Savor the Match: Exclusive Rioja Pairings

Guests are invited to explore a limited-time menu of expertly paired Rioja wines and celebrated Spanish dishes at Mercado Little Spain's premier dining venues.

La Barra – Available throughout the restaurant, including the dining room.

Brut Método Tradicional with Tabla de Embutidos y Queso

Selvanevada with Gilda "Rita Hayworth"

Sierra Cantabria Rosé 2025 with Empanadillas de Bonito

Artuke Joven 2025 with Flauta de Pincho Moruno

Muga Reserva 2022 with Carrilleras de Cerdo

BarCelona at Txula Steak – Available exclusively at BarCelona.

Brut Método Tradicional with Oyster Gilda

Selvanevada with Anchoas

Sierra Cantabria Rosé 2025 with Croquetas de Jamón

Artuke Joven 2025 with Txuleburger

Muga Reserva 2022 with Tenderloin

The Rioja Bar at Mercado Little Spain is open to walk-ins throughout the series. For the full schedule and pairing menu, visit littlespain.com. To learn more about Rioja wines, visit riojawine.com.

About the Rioja

Located in north central Spain, Rioja is considered one of the greatest wine regions in the world. Rioja wines are protected by the oldest Designation of Origin in Spain, officially recognized in 1925. The D.O.Ca. of Rioja administers highly sophisticated and stringent quality control in the winemaking process, from viniculture to bottling. More than 180 bodegas from Rioja are available for purchase in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.riojawine.com.

About Mercado Little Spain

Mercado Little Spain is the realization of many lifetimes of passion, culinary expertise, and a dedication to storytelling – a veritable love letter to Spain from Chef José Andrés and his team. Inspired by the historic mercados of his home country, José created a new and unprecedented space for socializing with family and friends, business lunches with colleagues, or a quick meal on the go. Mercado Little Spain is an all-day dining destination for food lovers. For more information, please visit www.littlespain.com .

SOURCE DOCa Rioja