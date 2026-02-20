Rioja Marks 100 Years with Centennial Celebration in Spain

LOGROÑO, Spain, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rioja , one of the world's most celebrated wine regions, capped its 100th anniversary with a spectacular Centennial Celebration that brought together 70 top wine tastemakers and experts from around the globe.

The three-day event held February 15–17, offered a full sensory experience: two master wine tastings, exclusive access to more than 300 Rioja wines, and a one-of-a-kind gala dinner crafted by five Michelin-starred chefs from the region. Attendees included journalists, sommeliers, and wine experts from 20 countries, showcasing Rioja's continued relevance and growing momentum in the global wine scene.

The celebration kicked off with two signature master tastings. Guests explored 25 wines highlighting Rioja's diversity, history, and innovation. The first tasting, Vision for the Future, showcased new projects, sustainable practices, and unique vineyards shaping Rioja today. The second, Tribute to a Legacy, offered a journey through Rioja's 100-year history, featuring iconic wines that reflect the region's evolution and signature styles.

The celebration's highlight was an exclusive gala at the Vivanco Museum of Wine Culture, where five Michelin-starred chefs—Francis Paniego, Ignacio Echapresto, Miguel Caño, Iñaki Murua, and Carolina Sánchez—crafted a menu paired with 16 specially selected Rioja wines. Guests enjoyed an immersive evening showcasing the region's gastronomic and viticultural excellence.

"This Centennial Celebration is a declaration of identity and a celebration of our origins," said Raquel Pérez Cuevas, President of the DOCa Rioja Regulatory Council. "For one hundred years, Rioja has built a collective legacy and forged its own character and way of understanding wine. This legacy is expressed today in very diverse wine references, full of contrasts, which in turn constitute one of the great riches of the Designation. And like any legacy, it only survives if it is capable of evolving; Rioja is a region in movement, its great dynamism involves a centuries-old heritage that coexists with a new look at the vineyard and its origins, and where new generations reinterpret Rioja with enthusiasm, precision and vision of the future."

Following the main event, attendees visited nearly 30 wineries, exploring Rioja's distinctive vineyards and tasting rooms. These tours provided an up-close look at the winemaking expertise and regional diversity that make Rioja one of the world's premier wine regions.

With its Centennial Celebration, Rioja not only honored a century of history but also showcased its continued global leadership and innovation, proving that the region's wines are more relevant and more exciting than ever.

