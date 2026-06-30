RISCPoint Founder Jake Nix Elected to AICPA Council, Representing Ohio

Nix joins governing body of the American Institute of CPAs following nomination by the Ohio Society of CPAs

CLEVELAND, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RISCPoint, an Ohio-based CPA and advisory firm, announced that Founder and Chief Growth Officer Jake Nix has been elected to the AICPA Council, the governing body of the American Institute of CPAs. Nix was nominated by the Ohio Society of CPAs and officially seated at the 2026 AICPA Spring Meeting of Council, held May 19-21 at The Roosevelt in New Orleans, Louisiana. He begins a three-year term effective immediately.

The AICPA Council is responsible for setting the strategic direction of the largest accounting organization in the United States, representing more than 430,000 CPAs and finance professionals nationwide. Its approximately 265 members are selected to reflect the full range of the profession across geography, firm type, and professional background. Ohio's seats are allocated based on state membership and filled through a nomination and election process managed by the Ohio Society of CPAs.

Nix's election follows his nomination by the Ohio Society of CPAs, reflecting peer recognition of his contributions to the profession at both the state and national level. Council members serve standardized three-year terms, a structure designed to maintain institutional continuity while incorporating new perspectives. During his term, Nix will participate in shaping AICPA strategy, policy positions, and the organization's response to emerging issues facing the profession.

"After 15 years with the Ohio Society of CPAs, I'm honored to take the next step and represent the state on the national stage. Our profession is at a turning point, and I'll use my term to help ensure CPAs have a strong future, not only in traditional practice but in the emerging areas of our field," said Nix.

"I'm proud the values we live at RISCPoint show up in this work, and grateful to serve alongside the leaders shaping our profession across the industries we serve."

About RISCPoint

RISCPoint is a cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm dedicated to making security and compliance human. Headquartered in Ohio, RISCPoint helps organizations navigate the complexities of frameworks including SOC, FedRAMP, HIPAA, CMMC, ISO, and NIST through customized, sustainable programs built around each client's unique goals. From compliance and risk management to cloud security and privacy, RISCPoint's team of subject matter experts guides clients from start to finish. Learn more at www.riscpoint.com.

About the Ohio Society of CPAs

The Ohio Society of CPAs is the professional organization representing CPAs and financial professionals across Ohio, providing advocacy, education, and community for the accounting profession statewide.

Media Contact: Jake Nix, Founder and Chief Growth Officer, [email protected], 1-888-320-1327

SOURCE RISCPoint