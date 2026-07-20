RISCPoint Delivers End-to-End FedRAMP High Certification Program for CoLab

Engineering AI platform becomes one of only 82 SaaS platforms certified at the High impact level, with RISCPoint running the full program from readiness through certification

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RISCPoint, the security and compliance advisory firm, announced that its client CoLab has achieved FedRAMP® High certification for its SaaS platform. Backed by an Agency Authority to Operate (ATO) under Rev 5 and listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as a Class D (High) certification, it places CoLab among only 82 SaaS platforms certified at the High impact level. It's one of the hardest certifications in federal IT to earn.

RISCPoint delivered the program end to end: readiness assessment, compliance program implementation, architecture design, secure infrastructure, the FedRAMP environment, deployment, documentation, and security tooling. In CoLab's announcement of the milestone, the company credited its "trusted end-to-end program partner" RISCPoint, with the assessment performed by third-party assessment organization Schellman.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, certification, and continuous monitoring of commercial cloud services used by federal agencies. The High baseline, built on the NIST SP 800-53 control set, applies to systems where a breach could have a severe or catastrophic impact on government operations, assets, or individuals. The certification clears CoLab for use on U.S. federal and defense programs requiring the highest level of cloud security assurance for unclassified data, including Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

The milestone carries particular weight in aerospace and defense, where CoLab is an established partner and engineering programs span years or decades, and where a single design error can cost millions of dollars. CoLab captures engineering knowledge through subject matter expert design reviews, creating a repository of design rationale and lessons learned. The platform combines that knowledge with product data from systems like PLM and ERP, then uses AI to resurface relevant insights from current and historical programs, helping engineers make better design decisions in real time. Several of CoLab's U.S. customers, who first adopted the platform for commercial programs, are already expanding their use to defense, and CoLab Co-founder and CEO Adam Keating noted that with the certification milestone achieved, the company is excited to begin working with new partners in the space.

The engagement reflects RISCPoint's public sector practice, which guides cloud service providers through FedRAMP Rev 5 and 20x, DOD IL4–IL6, GovRAMP (StateRAMP), TX-RAMP, CMMC, and FISMA programs with a single accountable team from strategy through certification. CoLab is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About RISCPoint

RISCPoint is a security and compliance advisory firm helping organizations achieve their compliance objectives in a sustainable, business-aligned way. From FedRAMP and public sector certifications to SOC, ISO, HITRUST, and privacy programs, RISCPoint pairs clients with subject matter experts who own outcomes from readiness through certification. Where You Go For Advice Matters. Learn more at www.riscpoint.com.

About CoLab

CoLab builds AI-powered software for mechanical engineering and hardware development teams. Its EngineeringOS platform helps engineers make better, faster design decisions by connecting people, data, and AI in one collaborative workspace—capturing expert knowledge as a natural part of day-to-day work.

With AI agents built into the platform, CoLab enables teams to apply that knowledge automatically to improve design quality and accelerate product development. Founded in 2017, CoLab is trusted by leading global manufacturers to drive decision velocity and bring better products to market, faster.

Media Contacts

RISCPoint: Jacob Nix | [email protected] | +1 (888) 320-1327

CoLab: [email protected]

SOURCE RISCPoint