RiskExec Launches Community Development Module to Centralize CRA Documentation and Exam Readiness

New module brings Community Development loans, investments, services, deposits, documentation, and CRA/HMDA data into one examiner-ready compliance platform

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskExec, Inc. today announced the launch of its new Community Development module, expanding its unified compliance platform to help financial institutions centralize, document, monitor, and report Community Development loans, investments, services, and deposits.

Community Development is one of the most documentation-heavy and exam-sensitive areas of CRA (Community Reinvestment Act) compliance. Institutions often track loans, investments, and services across spreadsheets, shared drives, emails, and disconnected systems. That fragmentation can create version-control issues, inconsistent categorization, documentation gaps, and added pressure during exam preparation.

RiskExec's Community Development module replaces that fragmentation with a centralized, examiner-ready system of record. Institutions can manage Community Development loans, investments, and services in one structured environment; align activity to CRA purposes and assessment areas at the point of entry; embed supporting documentation directly within each record; and monitor performance through configurable dashboards, goal tracking, multi-year trend views, and geographic visualizations. The module also provides a data schema for deposits; allowing financial institutions to better understand their deposit footprint and retail product reach for CRA.

C&N Bank highlighted the value of managing CRA, HMDA (Home Mortgage Disclosure Act), and Community Development data in one platform.

"We're excited that RiskExec has added a Community Development module to its platform," said Christina Moyer, CRCM, SVP, Compliance Manager at C&N Bank. "Having CRA, HMDA, and Community Development data housed within a single system is expected to significantly reduce reconciliation and manual effort while streamlining exam preparation. Most importantly, the integrated platform will enable our team to monitor progress against our goals through one centralized source of truth. With an examiner-ready system of record, we anticipate greater confidence in the accuracy, consistency, and defensibility of our data."

"Community Development data and performance should not be managed through last-minute reconstruction before an exam," said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Founder and President of RiskExec. "With this module, institutions can document, classify, monitor, and report Community Development activity throughout the year from the same platform they already use for CRA, HMDA, Fair Lending, and other related compliance workflows. The result is greater control, clearer visibility, and a stronger foundation for examiner-ready reporting."

By unifying CRA, HMDA, and Community Development data in one examiner-ready platform, RiskExec helps institutions move Community Development management from reactive exam cleanup to structured, year-round oversight. Compliance teams can reduce manual assembly, preserve institutional knowledge, respond more efficiently to regulatory inquiries, and provide leadership-ready summaries without rebuilding reports each cycle.

Register for the Webinar

Join RiskExec for an upcoming webinar, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, CRA Community Development Documentation 2026, to learn how institutions can strengthen Community Development documentation, reduce exam preparation friction, and build a more defensible CRA process.

About RiskExec

RiskExec is a leading cloud-based compliance and analytics platform that helps financial institutions more easily comply with demanding regulatory requirements, including CRA, HMDA, Fair Lending, Redlining, Community Development, and related compliance workflows through a unified system of record. RiskExec helps institutions improve data integrity, streamline exam preparation, and strengthen compliance oversight across teams.

SOURCE RiskExec, Inc.