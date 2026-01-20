RiskExec® Reinforces Bank-Grade Security with SOC 2 Type II Examination

Independent audit validates RiskExec's security and operational controls over time, supporting vendor risk, audit, and examiner expectations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskExec, Inc. ("RiskExec"), the leading compliance reporting and analytics platform for banks, credit unions, and lenders, today announced it has successfully completed an independent SOC 2 Type II examination. The examination reinforces RiskExec's bank-grade security posture amid increased regulatory and examiner scrutiny of third-party technology providers.

For financial institutions, this milestone supports stronger vendor risk management and helps streamline due diligence and procurement reviews when relying on compliance and analytics platforms that handle sensitive lending data.

The independent SOC 2 Type II examination was conducted by A-LIGN in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). For risk, compliance, and information security leaders, SOC 2 Type II is a key benchmark for assessing whether a technology vendor can be trusted with regulated data over time. Unlike point-in-time assessments, a Type II examination demonstrates sustained control performance over time, supporting vendor onboarding, ongoing risk reviews, and regulatory examinations.

"Security and reliability are not options in financial services, they're foundational," said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President and Founder of RiskExec. "SOC 2 Type II independently validates that RiskExec operates with the ongoing discipline and controls our banking customers and regulators expect."

The SOC 2 Type II examination assessed RiskExec's controls across security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality, reflecting the operational maturity required to support regulated financial institutions at scale. The assessment demonstrates RiskExec's ability to operate with the consistency, monitoring, and discipline expected of technology providers embedded in compliance and risk workflows.

For more information about RiskExec, visit riskexec.com or contact [email protected] .

ABOUT RISKEXEC®

RiskExec is the leading cloud-based compliance reporting and analytics platform that helps banks, mortgage lenders, credit unions, and non-traditional lenders more easily comply with demanding regulatory requirements, including HMDA, CRA, and SBL/1071. RiskExec's powerful software makes it easy for financial institutions to conduct sophisticated, proactive trend analyses, community development efforts, opportunity analyses, competitor analyses, and marketing campaign analyses in-house, without relying on expensive consulting engagements or months of manual data crunching.

RiskExec's browser-based software automatically incorporates new regulatory, geographic, and peer institution data in real-time to help lenders stay up to date on evolving requirements. Financial institutions rely on RiskExec's modules to geocode; proactively identify areas of disparate impact, redlining, and/or steering; take corrective action as needed; and assemble HMDA and CRA files and run government edit checks prior to submission.

To learn more about how RiskExec helps compliance experts shift their focus from finding problems to proactively building opportunities for clients and institutions, visit https://riskexec.com .

SOURCE RiskExec, Inc.