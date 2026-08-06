RiskExec Welcomes Ahsan Shah as Chief Product & Technology Officer, Leading AI and Platform Strategy

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskExec, Inc. ("RiskExec®"), a leading compliance reporting and analytics software platform that helps institutions conduct proactive analysis in-house and meet evolving regulatory requirements, today announced that Ahsan Shah has joined the company as Chief Product & Technology Officer.

The role is a new addition to RiskExec's executive team, created to bring product strategy, engineering, and artificial intelligence under single leadership as the company scales its platform. Shah will lead all three functions, with a focus on helping compliance teams identify risk earlier and reduce the manual work that slows exam preparation.

Shah brings nearly two decades of enterprise software experience centered on data, analytics, and applied AI. Before joining RiskExec, he served as Senior Vice President of AI & Analytics at Billtrust, where he built agentic AI systems across the order-to-cash lifecycle, along with the internal AI platforms and tooling that supported them.

Shah previously held technology and product leadership roles at Amadeus in the hospitality sector and began his career at IBM and Accenture. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council, where he writes on agentic AI, building AI-native organizations, and AI adoption in finance. Shah holds a degree in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

"Compliance teams are being asked to do more with the same headcount, in a regulatory environment that keeps shifting under them. That pressure, plus how fast AI is reshaping the work itself, is why product and engineering can't run in separate lanes anymore," said Erik Pieczkowski, Chief Executive Officer of RiskExec. "Ahsan has spent his career building AI systems that hold up in environments where accuracy isn't negotiable, and that's exactly the discipline this market requires. We didn't just create a new role: we built it around him."

The appointment reflects RiskExec's continued investment in applying AI to compliance work that has historically been manual: reconciling data across systems, documenting decisions for examiners, and monitoring performance between exam cycles.

Shah said, "RiskExec has something uncommon: decades of regulatory expertise paired with the variety of data compliance teams work with every day. That combination is what makes AI genuinely impactful. Building this function, in a changing landscape, means we get to reimagine how compliance work actually happens and continues to evolve. I'm looking forward to helping compliance leaders get to answers faster, with the systems and evidence to stand behind them."

RiskExec became a standalone company in January 2025 following a growth investment from Vista Equity Partners.

About RiskExec®

RiskExec is a leading SaaS provider of compliance reporting and analytics solutions that helps banks, mortgage lenders, credit unions, and non-traditional lenders more easily comply with demanding regulatory requirements, including the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA), the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), and SBL/1071. RiskExec's powerful software makes it easy for financial institutions to conduct sophisticated, proactive trend analyses, opportunity analyses, competitor analyses, and marketing campaign analyses in-house, without relying on expensive consulting engagements or months of manual data crunching.

RiskExec automatically incorporates new regulatory, geographic, and peer institution data in real time to help lenders stay up to date on evolving requirements. Financial institutions rely on RiskExec's modules to geocode; proactively identify areas of disparate impact, redlining, or steering; take corrective action as needed; and assemble HMDA and CRA files and run government edit checks prior to submission.

To learn more about how RiskExec helps compliance experts shift their focus from finding problems to proactively building opportunities for clients and institutions, visit https://riskexec.com.

SOURCE RiskExec, Inc.