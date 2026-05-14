Riskonnect Honored by Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Atlanta for Eighth Consecutive Year

Recognition highlights Riskonnect's purpose-driven culture that fuels innovation, performance, and meaningful business impact

ATLANTA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced it has been named a 2026 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Atlanta by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This honor reinforces Riskonnect's sustained focus on cultivating a high-impact workplace grounded in inclusion, collaboration, and employee growth. This marks the eighth consecutive year Riskonnect has earned the recognition in the Atlanta market.

"Our people are at the center of everything we do. Being named a Best and Brightest Company in Atlanta for the eighth year in a row speaks to the strength and consistency of our culture," said Kevin Crow, chief human resources officer at Riskonnect. "In a world where risk is increasingly interconnected, that culture is critical. It enables our teams to deliver innovative solutions and help our customers transform how they manage risk in today's complex landscape. That's what drives our success."

With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. The winning companies were evaluated by an independent research firm that reviewed several key metrics including Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance; Communication and Shared Vision; Employee Education and Development; Employee Enrichment, Engagement, and Retention; Acceptance, Equity, and Inclusion; and more.

Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of the National Association for Business Resources and the Best and Brightest Programs, recognized this year's winning companies for their unwavering commitment to workplace excellence. "By fostering cultures that prioritize their people, these organizations have built the strong, values-driven foundations that distinguish them as leaders within their industries and communities."

For more information on Riskonnect and current employment opportunities, please visit our Career Center.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise.

More than 2,700 customers across six continents partner with Riskonnect to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 1,500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Coyne

Corporate Ink for Riskonnect

[email protected]

SOURCE Riskonnect