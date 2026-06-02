Riskonnect Named to Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® List for Eighth Year

The honor reflects Riskonnect's leadership in empowering employees to drive growth, performance, and lasting impact

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced it has been named a 2026 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Recognized by the program for the eighth year, Riskonnect is featured for its commitment to building a high-performing workplace defined by inclusive practices and exceptional employee engagement. The honor follows the company's inclusion among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Atlanta, also for an eighth consecutive year.

"We are intentional about creating an environment where our people can adapt, collaborate, and lead through complexity. Earning national recognition for an eighth year, on the heels of our win in the Atlanta market last month, reflects our ability to evolve with a dynamic risk landscape while continuing to remain reliable and impactful," said Kevin Crow, chief human resources officer at Riskonnect. "When you get the culture right, everything else follows. Our teams are better equipped to support each other, think differently, and help our customers take on risk with confidence."

With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. The winning companies were evaluated by an independent research firm that reviewed several key metrics including Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance; Communication and Shared Vision; Employee Education and Development; Employee Enrichment, Engagement, and Retention; Acceptance, Equity, and Inclusion; and more.

Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of the National Association for Business Resources and the Best and Brightest Programs, expressed that "these companies exemplify the power of a people-first culture. Their commitment to creating exceptional workplaces has established them as role models of excellence nationwide."

For more information on Riskonnect and current employment opportunities, please visit our Career Center.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise.

More than 2,700 customers across six continents partner with Riskonnect to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 1,500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com .

Media Contact:

Amanda Coyne

Corporate Ink for Riskonnect

[email protected]

SOURCE Riskonnect