RitFit's New Panther Machine Targets the Overlooked Muscles Behind Stronger Glutes, Faster Sprints, and Healthier Hips

The compact, commercial-grade machine trains the muscles behind stronger glutes, faster sprints, and healthier hips, and it comes in black or pink

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RitFit, a leading U.S. home gym equipment brand, today announced the availability of the Panther Home Hip Abductor and Adductor Machine, a dedicated inner- and outer-thigh trainer that brings one of the most sought-after stations on the gym floor into the home. Available now in both black and pink, the Panther delivers commercial-grade adduction and abduction training in a compact footprint of roughly 12.7 square feet, about the size of a loveseat.

The Panther arrives as more people recognize that hip strength is foundational, not optional. Strong hip abductors and adductors stabilize the pelvis, protect the knees and lower back, and drive the lateral power behind sprinting, cutting, and change of direction. For runners, they are a frontline defense against IT band pain and hip drop. For lifters, they are the difference between a stable squat and a shaky one. And for anyone who sits most of the day, they are among the first muscles to switch off. Until now, training them properly usually meant a gym membership and a wait for the one machine everyone wants.

Built with a reinforced steel frame and a smooth mechanical structure, the Panther is engineered to bring gym-quality mechanics into a space that fits almost any home.

"Hip strength is one of the most overlooked pieces of a complete training program. The Panther makes it simple to train it at home, with the same quality of movement you would expect from a commercial machine," said Yann Lin, Founder of RitFit.

Key Features

Dual Adduction and Abduction in One Seat: The Panther trains both the inner thighs (adduction) and outer thighs and glutes (abduction) from a single seated position. A 96-degree adduction range and 70-degree abduction range per side allow a full, natural arc of motion for complete hip development.





The Panther trains both the inner thighs (adduction) and outer thighs and glutes (abduction) from a single seated position. A 96-degree adduction range and 70-degree abduction range per side allow a full, natural arc of motion for complete hip development. 360-Degree Rotating Knee Pads: The knee pads rotate a full 360 degrees to move naturally with the legs through both movements, minimizing friction and keeping the joints aligned for smoother, more comfortable reps.





The knee pads rotate a full 360 degrees to move naturally with the legs through both movements, minimizing friction and keeping the joints aligned for smoother, more comfortable reps. 209 lbs of Built-In Resistance: A 19-plate weight stack totaling 209 pounds adjusts in seconds with a single pin, with no loose plates to load or store. A 1:2 pulley ratio effectively doubles the load on the muscle while keeping the stack compact.





A 19-plate weight stack totaling 209 pounds adjusts in seconds with a single pin, with no loose plates to load or store. A 1:2 pulley ratio effectively doubles the load on the muscle while keeping the stack compact. Eight-Position Angle Adjustment: An eight-hole rotating dial lets users fine-tune the range of motion to their body size and training goals, so every session feels natural and tailored.





An eight-hole rotating dial lets users fine-tune the range of motion to their body size and training goals, so every session feels natural and tailored. Forward Support Handles for Stability: Dedicated forward handles provide a secure grip that supports proper posture, protects the lower back, and increases glute and outer-thigh activation through each rep.





Dedicated forward handles provide a secure grip that supports proper posture, protects the lower back, and increases glute and outer-thigh activation through each rep. Compact, Reinforced Frame: Constructed from reinforced steel tubing in a 60.2 by 30.3 inch footprint, the Panther fits easily into a home gym while remaining stable through every set. It accommodates users from roughly 5-foot-1 to 6-foot-3.

Available in Black or Pink

The Panther ships in a classic matte black or RitFit's signature pink, part of the brand's growing Pink Series designed for lifters who want equipment that looks as good as it performs.

Pricing and Availability

The RitFit Panther Home Hip Abductor and Adductor Machine is available now at ritfitsports.com, priced at $1,149.99. It ships free within the continental United States in both the black and pink colorways.

Click here for the press kit.

About RitFit

RitFit is a U.S. home fitness brand dedicated to making high-quality, commercial-grade training equipment accessible to everyone. With more than 60 patents and over 300,000 customers worldwide, RitFit designs and builds power racks, Smith machines, and strength training systems for home use. For more information, visit ritfitsports.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE RITFITNESS INC