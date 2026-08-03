Ritual brings higher standard of care to a massive new audience, accelerating a decade long movement in women's health

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ritual, one of the largest privately held women's health platforms, today announced the nationwide expansion of its Essential Prenatal Multivitamin into all Costco warehouses, significantly broadening its reach to consumers who demand both rigorous clinical validation and high standards of safety.

Ritual’s Essential Prenatal—the #1 best-selling prenatal backed by its own human clinical trial—is now available at Costco locations nationwide.

Essential Prenatal will be available at all Costco warehouses nationwide by August 10. Club members can purchase a 2-pack (2-month supply, 120 capsules) for $48.99, the best value of Essential Prenatal anywhere, in store and online at costco.com. It's also accessible for same-day delivery via sameday.costco.com, powered by Instacart.

The expansion comes as the narrative surrounding women's health undergoes a significant shift. Once dismissed as a "niche" market, women's reproductive health has emerged as a critical investment area for major retailers who are increasingly prioritizing clinical validation over marketing claims. Ritual has been at the forefront of this movement, treating reproductive health as a critical need state that deserves a higher standard of care.

"For a decade, we've challenged the industry to stop treating women's health as an afterthought by investing in clinical trials and traceable ingredients," said Katerina Schneider, Founder and CEO of Ritual. "Today, the market is finally waking up to the vital importance of this category and our nationwide expansion at Costco is a testament that prioritizing women's health drives category-defining growth."

Ritual's Essential Prenatal is the #1 best-selling prenatal backed by its own human clinical trial. Formulated with 12 key nutrients to support the unique needs before and during pregnancy, including Omega-3 DHA, Choline, and bioavailable Methylated Folate to support fetal brain development, as well as D3, K2, Magnesium, and Boron to support bone health.* Plus, it features patented nutrient-delivery technology with a nested, delayed release capsule, and is designed for optimal nutrient absorption and gentleness on the stomach

Additionally, in a randomized, controlled clinical trial published in Frontiers in Nutrition, Essential Prenatal, which contains 5-methyltetrahydrofolate (5-MTHF) instead of folic acid, helped minimize levels of unmetabolized folic acid (UMFA) in pregnant individuals while maintaining adequate folate status in mother.*† And, in the same clinical study, moms taking Essential Prenatal reported it was easier to swallow, gentler on the stomach, and provided a better overall experience than those taking a leading prenatal.†*

Ritual has committed $5 million dollars to complete clinical trials for its entire product portfolio by 2030. The brand has completed five clinical studies, three of which are published in peer-reviewed journals, including: Essential for Women 18+, Essential Prenatal, Sleep BioSeries, HyaCera, and most recently their Essential Postnatal.

†Based on a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, controlled clinical trial on 62 second and third trimester pregnant women.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Ritual

Ritual is one of the largest privately held women's health platforms pioneering traceable, evidence-based supplements and driving systemic change toward transparency and accountability across the supplement industry. A Certified B Corporation, they have pioneered a new standard of high-quality multivitamins and supplements that are backed by science and Made Traceable® with the first visible supply chain of its kind. Together with leading scientists, researchers and advisors, Ritual has developed products based on thousands of independent research studies, and now has one of the leading prenatal multivitamins backed by its own human clinical trial in the U.S. Learn more at Ritual.com and follow the brand @Ritual on Instagram.

Media Contact: Dreamday, [email protected]

SOURCE Ritual