Ritual Brings Their Clinically-Backed, #1 Top Selling Essential Prenatal Vitamin to West Coast Costco Warehouses

Ritual's Essential Prenatal is the #1 best-selling prenatal on the market, and the only leading prenatal multivitamin supported by its own human clinical trial ‡† , reinforcing the brand's commitment to unparalleled efficacy. Even though it is not required, the brand has committed to invest over $5 million on double-blind, placebo-controlled, human clinical trials for all of their finished products, with five complete—including Essential Prenatal.

Formulated to support women during preconception and pregnancy, the Essential Prenatal contains twelve ingredients, all of which are Made Traceable on the company's website. The commitment to publicly share the ingredient supplier names and final place of manufacturing on their website, has fueled the women's health brand to be a leader in consumer trust. Recently, Ritual was the only supplement company to support the passage of a bill in California requiring prenatal brands to transparently share their heavy metal test results with the public, a step the brand thinks is critical for consumer transparency.

"I know personally the skepticism women have when they are looking for a prenatal vitamin, it's why I started Ritual. Partnering with a retailer like Costco, with their deep commitment to high standards for safety and efficacy, deepens our ability to set a new standard in supplements for women's health," said Katerina Schneider, Founder and CEO of Ritual. "Everyone should have access to high quality prenatal vitamins and Costco allows us to reach more women who value clinically backed supplements and high standards for safety. Women should know what they're putting in their bodies, and why."

The results of the clinical study show the innovative design of Ritual's prenatal multivitamin. When compared with another leading prenatal in a clinical trial over 24 weeks, Essential Prenatal was clinically proven to:

Support adequate folate levels. Essential Prenatal demonstrated a more efficient utilization of folate vs. a leading prenatal with folic acid and was clinically proven to be well-absorbed. † *

Essential Prenatal demonstrated a more efficient utilization of folate vs. a leading prenatal with folic acid and was clinically proven to be well-absorbed. * Support cortisol levels. Moms taking Essential Prenatal had a lower overall serum cortisol level during pregnancy than those taking a leading prenatal. † *

Moms taking Essential Prenatal had a lower overall serum cortisol level during pregnancy than those taking a leading prenatal. * Help support baby's bone health , as seen through higher umbilical cord blood P1NP levels, a measure of bone formation. † *

, as seen through higher umbilical cord blood P1NP levels, a measure of bone formation. * Be gentler on the stomach. Moms taking Ritual reported our prenatal to be easier to swallow, gentler on the stomach and a better overall positive experience than those taking a leading prenatal. †

Costco is known for its rigorous product evaluation and emphasis on evidence-based offerings, which closely align with Ritual's leadership in clinical rigor, product efficacy and traceable ingredients. Ritual meets Costco members' expectations for excellence through independent certifications, including Clean Label Project® Purity Award, Certified B Corporation®, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

The Essential Prenatal will be available in a unique-to-Costco 2-pack (120 capsules) at an exclusive price of $48.99. Ritual's Essential Prenatal vitamin will be available in 200 Costco Warehouses in CA, NV, HI, WA, OR, AK, MT, UTand ID.

‡ Based on net sales from industry data including Nielsen IQ, Stackline, and Numerator as of Q4, 2024 and top 5 products.

† Based on a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, controlled clinical trial on 62 second and third trimester pregnant women.

