Rival Technologies Announces MCP and First Syndicated Intelligence Offering

New capabilities help organizations build, manage and apply customer knowledge across research and enterprise AI

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rival Technologies today announced its new Model Context Protocol (MCP), giving organizations a direct way to connect proprietary research data with full context from the Rival platform with enterprise AI applications. The company also unveiled its first syndicated intelligence offering, the Emerging Consumer Index, tracking the emerging affluent Gen Z and Millennial consumers gaining spending power across the United States and Canada.

Rival's conversational research platform powers insight communities, Voice of Market and experiential research, allowing organizations to capture customer and consumer knowledge across ongoing and project-based research.

Rival MCP is the next step in the platform's extensibility. Building on years of open APIs and integrations, it gives brands that have already built agentic workflows into their insights function a standardized, two-way connection to the Rival platform. On the output side, teams can bring trusted human research directly into their own AI environments and agents. On the input side, those same systems can help shape and inform research before data is collected. Because MCP is an open standard, clients connect Rival to the AI tools they already use without custom, one-off integration work.

"Our clients are already building agentic workflows into how they run insights," said Andrew Reid, CEO and founder of Rival Technologies. "Rival MCP gives them the flexibility to work with their data on their own terms, pulling trusted human research into the AI systems they already use, and bringing those systems into the process before a single question is asked. It's an investment in how insights teams will actually work as AI becomes part of everyday operations."

The company also introduced the Emerging Consumer Index, the first in a planned series of syndicated intelligence offerings. It tracks emerging affluents, the Gen Z and Millennial consumers in the U.S. and Canada who are building spending power, through a continuous research stream with new data collected every two weeks. Combined with AI-assisted exploration, the Index lets subscribers investigate topics well beyond the findings of a traditional report.

The Emerging Consumer Index gives consumer-facing brands a steady source of ground-truth data on one of their most important growth audiences while augmenting their own research programs. It can also help keep brands' synthetic audiences and large language models grounded in real human data. Rival is currently collecting its fourth wave of data and will make the Index available after the sixth wave, with delivery planned through quarterly reports, ongoing data subscriptions and data marketplaces.

"Research teams are figuring out how AI fits into their organizations while continuing to deliver reliable customer insight," said Dale Evernden, EVP of Innovation and Design at Rival Technologies. "Communities, syndicated research and open connections like MCP each play a role, grounding the AI systems our clients are building in real, trusted human data."

Rival is already piloting Rival MCP with customers. More information about Rival's connected set of agents and AI capabilities is available at rivaltech.com/ai.

Additional information about the Emerging Consumer Index, including pre-launch availability, will be announced soon. At the 2026 Quirk's Event in New York, Rival CEO and Founder Andrew Reid will preview the Emerging Consumer Index during his presentation with The Knot. Insight teams can request early access at rivaltech.com/emerging-consumer-index-request.

Rival's approach combines conversational technology, consulting expertise and high-quality audiences to help organizations build customer knowledge that becomes more valuable over time.

About Rival Technologies

Rival Technologies is a research technology company redefining how brands understand people. As a pioneer in conversational research, Rival's AI-driven, mobile-first platform transforms traditional surveys into engaging, chat-like experiences that reflect how people communicate today. By blending quant, qual and video in a single conversational flow, Rival helps global brands like Cash App, ŌURA, Carnival Corporation and Warner Bros. Discovery capture richer insights, increase response rates and move from data to confident decisions faster. Part of Rival Group, Rival Technologies was named to the Top 10 Most Innovative Technology Suppliers in Greenbook's 2025 GRIT report. Learn more at rivaltech.com.

Media contact: Marie Melsheimer, [email protected], +1-541-815-3951

SOURCE Rival Technologies