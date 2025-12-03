Rival Technologies Launches Innovation Insiders, a Hands-On AI Transformation Program for Insight Professionals

Market research teams from People Inc., Warner Bros. Discovery, Oura and Beem Credit Union sign on to year-long initiative

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rival Technologies today announced the official launch of the Innovation Insiders Program, a unique educational initiative designed to help market research teams at brands move from AI theory to hands-on transformation. The first cohort began in October, bringing together research teams from People Inc., Warner Bros. Discovery, ŌURA, and Beem Credit Union. The 12-month program invites brand teams to join monthly sessions aimed at incrementally upskilling them with the tools, confidence and community needed to lead in an AI-powered future.

Participants in the inaugural program have already explored AI's so-called "flop" moments, the expanding context windows of large language models, and the fundamentals of effective prompting. They've also begun building custom GPTs and are now tackling the next frontier of market research challenges. The goal is to move from individual learning to team-wide expertise and ultimately help brands run meaningful experiments in a changing landscape.

The idea for the Innovation Insiders Program originated last summer when Andrew Reid, Founder and CEO, Rival Technologies, observed the overwhelming volume of hype on social media. He said, "There's so much noise out there, everyone's claiming to have the ultimate guide to the next big thing. It can be incredibly confusing for brands to keep up, especially when they're just trying to figure out what questions to ask in the first place."

The program reflects Rival's belief that real innovation happens when people are equipped with the right tools, support, and space to try new things and evolve how research is done. Participating teams gain access to monthly AI workshops, proprietary tools, and a private peer community designed to accelerate experimentation and adoption. The program's primary focus is on collective exploration and real-world value.

"We wanted to create a space where learning and collaboration come first, not just another product pitch," Reid explained. "It's about giving brands a front-row seat to the changes shaping our industry."

As the insights industry continues to grapple with rapid technological shifts, Rival Technologies is positioned as a trusted partner that helps brands make sense of AI through structured experimentation.

To learn more or express interest in joining a future cohort, contact

About Rival Technologies

Rival Technologies is redefining the future of market research through its mobile-first, conversational platform that transforms traditional surveys into meaningful brand interactions. By combining the science of research with the art of conversation, Rival enables leading global brands to capture in-the-moment insights that reflect real human emotions and experiences. Amplified by AI and powered by design thinking, Rival's platform helps organizations make faster, smarter decisions while deepening engagement with their audiences. Rival Technologies is part of The Rival Group Inc., which also includes Reach3 Insights and Angus Reid Group. To learn why brands like Coca-Cola, Warner Bros., Samsung, and Dell Technologies trust Rival to modernize their insights, visit rivaltech.com.

